"You start hearing the crowd getting into it, realizing there's a chance for something special"-New York Mets repeat history after a decade, register the season's first no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies

The New York Mets hosted the rival Philadelphia Phillies last night in a highly anticipated matchup in Queens. The Mets made history, throwing just their second no-hitter in the franchise's 61-year history.

The no-hitter was a combined one, featuring five New York Mets pitchers. Tylor Megill got the start for the Mets, going five innings. Drew Smith, Joely Rodriguez and Seth Lugo covered the sixth, seventh and eighth innings before closer Edwin Diaz finished off the Phillies lineup, making history.

Watch the historic moment when Edwin Diaz closes the books on a combined no-hitter.

SNY @SNYtv HEEEEE STRUCK HIM OUT!!!!!



THE METS HAVE THROWN A COMBINED NO-HITTER! HEEEEE STRUCK HIM OUT!!!!!THE METS HAVE THROWN A COMBINED NO-HITTER! https://t.co/yitTc1jo2Z

"HEEEEE STRUCK HIM OUT!!!!! THE METS HAVE THROWN A COMBINED NO-HITTER!"-@SNYtv

What a moment it was for Mets fans and players. The Mets are rolling to start the season and the game proved to be one of the top contenders in the National League this year. Between their pitching and timely hitting, the Mets are the real deal.

Besides the magnificent pitching, Mets slugger Pete Alonso did his part by hitting a towering solo home run to left field off ace Aaron Nola.

SNY @SNYtv PETE ALONSO'S FIRST-PITCH SWINGING FOR A HOMER! PETE ALONSO'S FIRST-PITCH SWINGING FOR A HOMER! https://t.co/Qzmxgty9B2

"PETE ALONSO'S FIRST-PITCH SWINGING FOR A HOMER!"-@SNY

After the game, Mets catcher James McCann spoke about what it felt like to catch during the historic moment.

SNY @SNYtv "I take a lot of pride in it"



- James McCann on catching tonight's combined no-hitter "I take a lot of pride in it"- James McCann on catching tonight's combined no-hitter https://t.co/dxjpNZ4cFV

"'I take a lot of pride in it. You start hearing the crowd getting into it, realize there's a chance for something special.'"-New York Mets Catcher James McCann

Manager Buck Showalter reiterated that the Mets players were not worried about the no-hitter but instead were concerned about winning the baseball game.

SNY @SNYtv "Our guys were more about trying to win a game"



- Buck Showalter "Our guys were more about trying to win a game"- Buck Showalter https://t.co/aIA88YWZe1

"Our guys were more about trying to win a game"-Manager Buck Showalter

Overall, this was a truly historic moment and the Mets have now increased their division lead to three games.

New York Mets first no-hitter: Johan Santana blanks the Cardinals

Johan Santana pitches during a Miami Marlins v Mets game.

Another no-hitter in the Mets history came ten years ago, during the 2012 season. Johan Santana was the starting pitcher and was absolutely dealing against the St. Louis Cardinals. Santana pitched a masterpiece and became the first player in Mets history to throw a no-hitter. Highlights of the game can be seen below.

What's on Tap?

The Mets continue their series against division rivals Phillies today at 7:10 EDT. The Mets give the ball to starting pitcher Tajiuan Walker. Walker is making his second start of the season after a couple weeks on the injured list. He goes up against Phillies pitcher Kyle Gibson. The game can be seen on Fox Sports 1.

