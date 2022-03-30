New York Mets news: Legendary pitcher who earned the prestigious Triple Crown to be honored at Citi Field, invites manager who took the team to 2015 World Series

Former New York Mets ace Johan Santana has been one of the best pitchers in the MLB over the past 20 years. While his time with the Mets did not last as long as expected, he did throw the first no-hitter in the team's history and put up very respectable numbers.

Santana played for the New York Mets from 2008-2012. His last season with team was the year he threw the first ever no-hitter for the Mets. The ten-year anniversary is this season, and the Mets are celebrating this milestone by honoring Johan Santana at a home game on May 31, 2022.

Santana apparently texted his former manager Terry Collins to attend the game as well. Collins was the manager of the Mets during their last World Series appearance in 2015.

Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets Johan Santana texted Terry Collins and personally invited him to the May 31 game at Citi Field. The Mets will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Santana’s no-hitter that day. Johan Santana texted Terry Collins and personally invited him to the May 31 game at Citi Field. The Mets will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Santana’s no-hitter that day.

"Johan Santana texted Terry Collins and personally invited him to the May 31 game at Citi Field. The Mets will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Santana’s no-hitter that day." - @ Mike Puma

New York Mets @Mets We will hold a pre-game ceremony commemorating the 10th anniversary of @johansantana ’s historic no-hitter on Tuesday, May 31 prior to the 7:10 pm game vs. Washington. bit.ly/3tHeHNA We will hold a pre-game ceremony commemorating the 10th anniversary of @johansantana’s historic no-hitter on Tuesday, May 31 prior to the 7:10 pm game vs. Washington. bit.ly/3tHeHNA

"We will hold a pre-game ceremony commemorating the 10th anniversary of @johansantana’s historic no-hitter on Tuesday, May 31 prior to the 7:10 pm game vs. Washington." - @ New York Mets

New York Mets player bio: Johan Santana

Johan Santana pitching for the Mets

Johan Santana was born March 13, 1979, in Tovar, Venezuela. Santana made his Major League debut with the Minnesota Twins on April 3, 2000, at the age of 21. Santana would soon become one of the top pitchers in baseball.

Over the course of his career, he won two Cy Young Awards, pitching Triple Crown, and won the ERA title three times. Santana also led the league in strikeouts for three straight years while with the Minnesota Twins from 2004-2006.

Johan Santana being inducted into the Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame

Johan Santana was eventually traded to the New York Mets from the Minnesota Twins during the 2008 offseason in exchange for Carlos Gomez, Deolis Guerra, Philip Humber, and Kevin Mulvey.

Santana's tenure with the New York Mets started brilliantly. Over his first three seasons, he had a 40-25 record, led the National League in ERA in 2008, and made the All-Star game in 2009.

Injuries proved to be a factor in Santana's career as he missed the entire 2011 season. In 2012, Santana started just 21 games and never quite fully recovered.

One bright spot of the 2012 season for Santana came on June 1, 2012, against the St. Louis Cardinals. Santana pitched a masterpiece and became the first player in Mets history to throw a no-hitter. Highlights of the game can be seen below.

May 31 will be a day of celebration for the Mets' first no-hitter. It will be a memorable day for both the fans and Johan Santana to celebrate this historic feat. If you want to watch the full game, the video can be seen below.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt