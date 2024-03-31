"Astros cheating again" - Yankees fans agitated with umpires following favorable calls for Houston

The New York Yankees and Houston Astros are facing off to jumpstart the new season. It is one of the more prominent series, with both teams coming into the new year with huge expectations.

While the Yanks took down the 'Stros in the first two games, they ran into some problems early on Saturday. The Bronx Bombers saw themselves down two runs in the second inning thanks to a controversial call from the umpire.

Jose Abreu came up to bat in the second inning and was granted a free bag on a hit-by-pitch. However, it appeared that Abreu had broken the plane on his check-swing, which should have been a strikeout.

Shortly after Abreu reached, Mauricio Dubon doubled to right field, scoring Yainer Diaz and Jose Pena. Houston is one team that you do not want to give free runs to.

"Astros cheating again" one fan posted.

"Not a peep about it on the broadcast either as they played it back" another fan posted.

Umpires have had their bits of inconsistency so far this year. If they do not clean it up, more and more fans will be calling for robot umpires to be implemented in the big leagues as soon as possible.

The Yankees have looked great so far during the young season

New York Yankees (Image via Getty)

The New York Yankees know how important of a season it is for them. They are coming off a lackluster 2023 season where they missed the postseason for the first time since 2016.

The Bronx Bombers spent the winter signing players to fill various areas of need. Their biggest signing, Juan Soto, has already shown off how valuable he is on the roster by throwing out the game-tying run on Opening Day.

The Yanks won their Opening Day matchup 5-4 and kept that up the following day, beating the Astros 7-1. Opening up the year 2-0 is great, but it is even better doing it without your ace.

Gerrit Cole was shut down a few weeks back and placed on the 60-day IL amid elbow discomfort. However, Nestor Cortes and Carlos Rodon really stepped up for their club.

Once Cole returns, the Yanks rotation will be even better, but the team will still have their work cut out for them. The AL East is a different beast, and the Orioles look hot after putting up 24 runs in two games against the Angels.

