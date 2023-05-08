Jose Altuve has not taken any regular season action for the Houston Astros yet this season. He suffered a broken hand during the World Baseball Classic with Team Venezuela and has been out since the middle of Spring Training.

The Astros have struggled in his absence, largely due to lack of offense. Mauricio Dubon, his replacement at second base, has been struggling offensively. He has recorded 0.2 fWAR and an 85 wRC+ thus far. It is reasonable to assume that Altuve's numbers would be better.

Fortunately, a return could come sooner rather than later. According to The Athletic, Astros bench coach Joe Espada thinks he's ready now:

“It’s amazing where he’s at right now. He looks game ready. We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves, but he looks game ready.”

Hitting coach Alex Cintrón echoed that sentiment:

“I told him that’s some of his best swings I’ve ever seen him take in BP and the cage. Consistency-wise, intensity, it’s amazing. The way his body heals is different than everybody else. That’s why he will probably get back sooner than anyone expected. His mentality, the work ethic he has, the discipline he has, I think his whole career he’s had really good discipline. Now it’s paying off because now his body is healing quick and he can just get out there and feel healthy, swing the bat.”

A rehab stint is likely on the way, but the timeline could very well be sped up by this news.

Jose Altuve could be back sooner than expected

Jose Altuve was even surprised by his own recovery:

“I don’t think we expected that, but obviously I’ve been working hard. I feel really good right now.”

The Astros are currently 17-17, not where many would have expected this far into the season. Even worse, they're in third place behind the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels.

Jose Altuve is nearing a return

They're tied with the Seattle Mariners, so the Astros need someone to drag them back to their former glory. It could be Jose Altuve and it could happen very soon. If not, the team may continue to completely flounder without their longtime star.

