For Thursday's ALCS Game 4, a new variable has come into play: The roof at Rangers' Globe Life Field will be open. According to a Dallas Morning News report, the Rangers and the Astros had differing opinions on whether the roof should remain closed or not.

MLB, which has the final decision on the roof, overrode the preferences expressed by both teams reportedly. An MLB spokesperson confirmed to Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News that the league made the final call.

“When clubs are not in agreement, then MLB makes the final determination based on the criteria that the home club uses during the regular season," the MLB statement said.

Astros manager Dusty Baker was not pleased with the decision, and he made it all too clear. In an interview with beat reporter Chandler Rome of The Athletic, Baker expressed his disappointment:

"We were told there was an agreement the roof wouldn’t be open at either place. I don’t know what changed."

Baker is clearly frustrated with the decision, highlighting the uncertainty both teams face in the pivotal Game 4. Further, the change in a pre-agreed plan could affect his team's play and game plan.

This shift in conditions introduces an element of unpredictability for both teams but is perhaps more relevant for the Rangers. The team has had a bad track record with the roof open at its home field this season.

The Rangers and the Astros brace for unpredictable ALCS Game 4 with roof open

The announcement to keep the roof open is controversial. It could affect both teams detrimentally. Weather elements and ambient conditions could play a more significant role than in previous games.

The Rangers played only 11 games under open skies in Arlington this season, the last being on May 21 against the Colorado Rockies. Andrew Heaney, the Game 4 starter for the Rangers, started four of the 11 games.

Over four games with the roof open, Heaney allowed 11 runs in 21.2 innings. Six of those runs were conceded in just one start. This does not bode well for the Rangers, who play a stacked Astros lineup.

The Rangers invested $146 million in their retractable roof as part of their new stadium construction. It's a costly feature the Rangers would naturally want to make use of. However, its utility in the postseason remains a subject of debate among analysts.