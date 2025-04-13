  • home icon
Astros fan who snatched ball from Mike Trout's gloves defends his action after controversial play

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Apr 13, 2025 06:54 GMT
Astros fan who snatched ball from Mike Trout's gloves defends his action after controversial play - Source: Imagn

The Los Angeles Angels' 4-1 win over the Houston Astros saw a controversial moment involving three-time MVP Mike Trout in the second inning of the game on Saturday.

During the second inning of the game at Minute Maid Park, Mike Trout leapt over the fence to grab a fly ball in foul territory. While Trout seemingly pouched the ball, an Astros fan snatched the ball out of the Angels outfielder's gloves. Replays showed that the fan tried to give the ball back to Trout.

The Angels' All-Star was left fuming after the incident and called for a fan interference on the play. However, the umpires declared it a foul ball. After the game, the Astros fan identified as Jarred Whalen, gave his side of the story.

“I just didn’t know what was going on,” Whalen told The Athletic. “I didn’t realize it was a play. It was coming at my son’s face. I just reached out. I was more looking at the ball coming for my son’s face. I made sure I wasn’t in the field of play. I apologized, and (Trout) nodded his head and we’re good, I think.”
Replays showed that the ball had hit the fan's hand before Mike Trout grabbed it over the wall. Trout acknowledged the decision after the game.

"I guess if you saw the replay, it hits his hand first, then goes in my glove," Trout said. "So even if I would have come back out (with the ball), they probably could have challenged it. That was my understanding.”
Mike Trout met the Astros fan and his son after controversial play

Following the controversial play, the Astros fan and his son were reportedly relocated to a different seat in the ballpark. After the game, Mike Trout met with Jarred Whalen and his son. Trout also signed a baseball for Whalen's son.

“I got kids myself. The way he reacted, he obviously didn’t do it on purpose,” Trout said. “Well, I don’t know if he didn’t do it on purpose. But just the way he reacted, and his kid, and they got moved. They probably spent hard (earned) money on those tickets.”

A similar incident took place during Game 4 of the World Series last year when two Yankees fans snatched the ball out of Dodgers star Mookie Betts' glove.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

