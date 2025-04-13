Astros fan who snatched ball from Mike Trout's gloves defends his action after controversial play

The Los Angeles Angels' 4-1 win over the Houston Astros saw a controversial moment involving three-time MVP Mike Trout in the second inning of the game on Saturday.
During the second inning of the game at Minute Maid Park, Mike Trout leapt over the fence to grab a fly ball in foul territory. While Trout seemingly pouched the ball, an Astros fan snatched the ball out of the Angels outfielder's gloves. Replays showed that the fan tried to give the ball back to Trout.
The Angels' All-Star was left fuming after the incident and called for a fan interference on the play. However, the umpires declared it a foul ball. After the game, the Astros fan identified as Jarred Whalen, gave his side of the story.
“I just didn’t know what was going on,” Whalen told The Athletic. “I didn’t realize it was a play. It was coming at my son’s face. I just reached out. I was more looking at the ball coming for my son’s face. I made sure I wasn’t in the field of play. I apologized, and (Trout) nodded his head and we’re good, I think.”
Replays showed that the ball had hit the fan's hand before Mike Trout grabbed it over the wall. Trout acknowledged the decision after the game.
"I guess if you saw the replay, it hits his hand first, then goes in my glove," Trout said. "So even if I would have come back out (with the ball), they probably could have challenged it. That was my understanding.”
Mike Trout met the Astros fan and his son after controversial play
Following the controversial play, the Astros fan and his son were reportedly relocated to a different seat in the ballpark. After the game, Mike Trout met with Jarred Whalen and his son. Trout also signed a baseball for Whalen's son.
“I got kids myself. The way he reacted, he obviously didn’t do it on purpose,” Trout said. “Well, I don’t know if he didn’t do it on purpose. But just the way he reacted, and his kid, and they got moved. They probably spent hard (earned) money on those tickets.”
A similar incident took place during Game 4 of the World Series last year when two Yankees fans snatched the ball out of Dodgers star Mookie Betts' glove.