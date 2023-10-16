Dusty Baker and the Houston Astros will need to reset and refocus for Game 2 of the American League Championship Series after dropping the opening match against the Texas Rangers. However, there is a possibility that the Astros have been dealing with some lingering health issues, which could have led to their downfall in the first game.

According to MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal, Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez is the latest member of the team to be suffering from a virus that is going through the locker room. While he is reportedly dealing with a headache and stomach ache, manager Dusty Baker believes he will be in the lineup for Game 2.

While Baker did provide an update surrounding Yordan Alvarez's health and current battle with the virus, it was his bizarre exchange that had many talking. At 74 years old, it's fine for the baseball legend to ramble sometimes when addressing media questions, however, when asked about Alvarez's health, his response raised more questions than answers.

When asked to address the reports that Yordan Alvarez was dealing with a virus, Baker made an odd comment, saying that not only did Alvarez have a virus, but everyone did, including himself.

This led to fans online expressing their confusion, with some seemingly more confused by his answer, while others poked fun at the manager. From taste-testing his own wine to eating some "gummies" before the interview, Houston Astros fans thoroughly enjoyed the bizarre exchange.

Dusty Baker and the Houston Astros will look to bounce back in Game 2

The reigning World Series champions will be looking to bounce back against the in-state rivals, the Texas Rangers, during Game 2 of the ALCS on Monday. After dropping the opening matchup 2-0, Dusty Baker and company will need to return to their elite form sooner rather than later if they hope to defend their crown.

It remains to be seen if there is a virus going around the Houston Astros locker room, however, they will need to dig deep if that is the case. The potent offense of the Texas Rangers will be looking to pounce on the Astros if they are less than 100%.

