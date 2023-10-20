The Houston Astros cannot seem to escape the cheating reputation they gained during the 2017 sign-stealing scandal.

Although many fans across the MLB believe that the team exercised many of their lingering demons after winning the World Series last season, there are still those who remain skeptical of the club.

After tying the American League Championship Series against the Texas Rangers at 2-2, few have taken to social media to point out another potential scandal. Some fans are claiming that the Houston Astros, more specifically Jose Abreu has broken the MLB's regulations involving the use of pine tar.

While the use of pine tar itself is not illegal, there are limitations that the league has placed on how much players are able to use on their bats. Those critical of Abreu's seemingly excess use of the sticky substance have pointed out that the pine tar on his bat is higher than allowed. They also claimed that he also rubs the substance on the barrel of the bat.

Although the video evidence that they displayed does appear to prove their point, Houston Astros fans have pushed back. Some have pointed out that ever since the 2017 sign-stealing scandal, fans of opposing teams continue to reach for supposed cheating.

Others defending the video of Jose Abreu have pointed out that this is commonplace among many players and teams across the league. Even if that is the case, it does not make Abreu's bending of the rules acceptable.

There is no denying the success of the Houston Astros

Although the Houston Astros remain one of the most polarizing teams in the MLB, there is no denying the success the franchise has achieved over the past seven seasons. Even though the team will forever be linked to the 2017 sign-stealing scandal, the team has been nearly unstoppable in the years since the controversy.

Since 2017, Houston has made four World Series appearances, winning twice. They reached the American League Championship Series for seven straight seasons, the longest of any team in that span. Even though they may never be fully forgiven for the sign-stealing scandal, they have proven their ability to succeed in the years since.

