The Houston Astros' struggles at home continued as the San Diego Padres took the series opener against the defending champions by 11-2 at Minute Maid Park. The game was dominated by the road team as the Astros failed to utilise their momentum.

Blake Snell was mightily impressive for the Padres as they were able to hold down an Astros offence that scored 39 runs in their three-game series against the Texas Rangers. Snell (13-9) earned his third straight victory while giving up five hits, two runs, and eight strikeouts. He let up his run since his previous three starts, yet he still leads the majors with a 2.52 ERA.

The Astros, who had 16 home runs in the series against the Rangers could only score through 2 RBI singles by Yordan Alvarez and Jose Abreu. Even on the mound, Hunter Brown and Jose Urquidy let up 11 earned runs as San Diego had 10 hits with 2 dingers.

Houston lost for the 35th time this season at home to fall to a 35-35 record. They are having some sort of a skid at Minute Maid Park as they have fallen 10 times in the last 12 games at the ground. The contrasting features of their series sweep against the Rangers and the opening fixture against the Padres have been visible.

Astros fans took to X to voice their opinions. They would expect their team to make a comeback in the series.

Houston Astros keep lead of the AL West despite damaging loss

Astros have managed to keep the lead at the top of the AL West despite their almost shutout loss. The Seattle Mariners who also lost on the day remained half a game behind their division rivals. The Rangers, who have a four game losing streak are three games behind.