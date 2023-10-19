Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker has set his lineup for Game 4 against the Texas Rangers on Thursday night. After winning Game 3 by a score of 8-5, some changes were made in the batting order.

Mauricio Dubon will move into the No. 2 spot, taking Michael Brantley's place. Chas McCormick will get the start in left field against left-hander Andrew Heaney.

Baker is playing the matchup in Game 4, which is why the left-handed-hitting Brantley is not in the lineup. However, he could appear off the bench as a pinch-hitter.

This is an essential game for Houston. After losing the first two games at home, the Astros were able to bounce back on Wednesday. A win on Thursday would tie up the series.

"So you will run Maldy out every game but sit Brantley. Make it make sense. Last nights lineup worked. Why change it," one fan posted.

"Yeah why is uncle Mike not in the lineup? If the astros don’t win this game or don’t win the series these are the type of decisions that will get Dusty Baker fired and on his way to the Mets.. Let’s hope for a win tonight," another fan posted.

Houston Astros fans are agitated by Dusty Baker's lineup for Game 4. They want to see Brantley in the lineup.

The Rangers also made a change to their Game 4 lineup. Mitch Garver and Jonah Heim have flip-flopped in the order. Garver will hit fifth, while Heim will hit sixth.

Dusty Baker and the Houston Astros understand how vital Thursday's game is

ALCS: Astros vs. Rangers

This series has been a weird one so far. The Astros lost the first two games at home, and the Rangers lost their game at home on Wednesday. Typically, home-field advantage is an element, but not in this series.

All eyes will be on Houston starting pitcher Jose Urquidy. He struggled at times during the regular season, posting a 3-3 record with a 5.29 ERA on 63 innings. He will be tasked with shutting down this red-hot Texas lineup.

Offensively, Houston has to get to Heaney early. This will open up better matchups for the team and tax the Rangers' bullpen, which has been solid this postseason.

Look for guys like Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez to have a great game. Both have been. Both are coming off great performances in Game 3, and they want to keep that going.