Houston Astros reliever Kendall Graveman will miss the ALCS matchup with the Texas Rangers. The veteran is dealing with discomfort in his right shoulder, the same injury that made him miss the ALDS.

Manager Dusty Baker hoped his condition would improve, but it has not. Graveman must hope his squad can make it to the World Series and his shoulder improves.

This year, Graveman came to Houston from the Chicago White Sox at the trade deadline. He has been solid since the trade, posting a 2.42 ERA and a 1.522 WHIP.

His absence will definitely be felt as he was used in high-leverage situations. This will put more pressure on the starting pitchers to give the team quality starts and save the bullpen as much as they can.

"I feel sad for him" one fan posted.

"If one bullpen can withstand this loss..." another fan posted.

Astros fans understand how much of a blow it is not to have Kendall Graveman to rely on during the back half of games. The Rangers are a tough team with an offense that will just not quit.

Houston must rely on its experienced roster to get the job done without a key reliever. If one team can manage this in the playoffs, it is this team.

The Astros are not taking the Rangers lightly without Kendall Graveman

Although the Astros will not have Kendall Graveman at their disposal, they still feel good about their chances. This roster has the most postseason experience compared to the other teams that are left standing.

Their roster is complete. They have a great starting pitching rotation, bullpen and hitters who can change the game with one swing of the bat.

However, the Rangers are red-hot. Players like rookie Evan Carter, Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia have stepped up in the postseason. Infielder Marcus Semien has also made his presence known and has good career numbers against Houston.

The Rangers will also have Max Scherzer in the rotation. Scherzer has not pitched since Sept. 13 with a teres major strain. He has checked all the boxes and feels healthy enough to make a start.

This is shaping up to be an exciting series. Both teams match up well against each other, and neither team wants to see its season end at this stage. It will be interesting to see which team has the upper hand.