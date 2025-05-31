Astros GM Dana Brown drops major Yordan Alvarez injury update

On May 5, the Houston Astros placed Yordan Alvarez on the 10-day IL. The slugger was dealing with what he believed to be inflammation in his right hand and underwent an MRI.

Ad

The MRI showed that Alvarez was dealing with a muscle strain in his hand. After weeks of trying to let it heal, he faced some pitchers, trying to get back in the lineup, but still felt discomfort.

Alvarez went in on Friday to get more images done. Astros general manager Dana Brown provided an update on the imaging, and the slugger could be without a bat in his hands for a while.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Because all the inflammation and fluid was gone, we were able to see that he has a 60% healed, very small fracture in his hand. He's relieved, because he knows that's it," said Brown.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brown revealed that Yordan Alvarez is dealing with a small fracture in his hand that is 60% healed. Despite the injury, the slugger is relieved to know the true nature of his pain.

"Right now, we're in the position where we're hoping that he's back in the near future. I think it could be soon because it has started to heal. He's actually feeling better" he added.

Ad

Brown could not put an exact timeline on when Alvarez could return. The front office is holding on to hope that since the injury is already more than halfway healed, he could return soon.

Yordan Alvarez is not the only Astros slugger to get an injury misdiagnosed

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Houston Astros - (Photo via IMAGN)

Yordan Alvarez is not the only Astros player to discover a fracture following a different diagnosis. The same thing happened to Kyle Tucker during the 2024 season.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tucker fouled a ball off his shin last year in June. The initial diagnosis was a shin contusion, but after spending three months on the IL, new imaging and testing revealed a fractured shin.

Just like with Alvarez's injury, with all the swelling and inflammation, the doctors missed the fracture. But after it all settled down, they were able to see it and come up with a plan of attack.

The injury to Alvarez could be a big one, depending on how long he will be out for. However, the club has kept things together with him on the IL. They have won five of their last six and hold a half-game lead over the Seattle Mariners in the American League West.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jared "Bloomy" Bloom Jared "Bloomy" Bloom is a journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda and a former college baseball pitcher from Illinois, who just graduated with a Master's degree in Sport Psychology.



A writer with over 3 years of experience, Jared is consistently more concerned with quality than quantity, thoroughly checking multiple sources of information, and prides himself in being knowledgeable not just about MLB, but the game of baseball in general. He loves breaking down plays and game-changing moments, as well as looking closer into players' statistics.



Jared is a die-hard Chicago White Sox fan, and one of his earliest memories is seeing his great-grandfather, a huge Sox fan, in his rocking chair watching a game. Jared started playing from the age of 5 with his grandfather coaching him early on.



Jared loved Tim Lincecum for his quirky delivery and looked up to him as a role model when playing. His current favorite is Phillies star Bryce Harper, an exciting player who doesn't let injuries hold him back. Jared's favorite sports moment is Mark Buehrle's opening day between-the-legs glove flip to first base in 2010.



When he is not watching or writing about baseball, Jared can be found racing BMX at his local Rockford BMX track or coaching his local youth travel baseball team. Know More