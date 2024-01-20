Astros Hot Stove Update: Star sluggers Jose Altuve & Alex Bregman's Houston extension still at bay, per GM Dana Brown

The perception of the Houston Astros as a modern-day dynasty has largely been built around Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman, two of the team's core group of players. However, the future of both stars in Houston remains in question.

In a recent social media post, Astros beat writer Chandler Rome revealed that there have been no internal moves towards extending either Bregman or Altuve. According to Rome, these indications come directly from the team's GM, Dana Brown.

"There have been no extension conversations with Jose Altuve or Alex Bregman, Astros general manager Dana Brown said" - Chandler Rome

After next season, both Bregman and Altuve will see their respective contracts with the Houston Astros expire, in theory, making them free agents. As both have accounted for a tremendous amount of the team's offensive outputs over the course of their tenures, extending their bats remains a top issue for Astros fans.

Jose Altuve's current deal entitles him to $163.5 million over the six years preceding next season. The extention built onto the Venezuelan's five-year, $151 million deal in 2018. The contract was signed after Altuve hit .346/.410/.547 with 24 home runs and 81 RBIs in 2017, winning both the AL MVP Award and the AL batting title.

Alex Bregman's contract will also expire after the 2024 season. The third baseman inked a four-year deal worth $100 million in 2020 after winning a Silver Slugger in the previous season. Both Altuve and Bregman played important roles in the Astros' World Series wins in 2017 and 2022.

""Both of them have a determination beyond compare." - FOX Sports: MLB

News that no moves has been made to extend the two big names comes mere hours after the Astros signed former San Diego Padres closer Josh Hader. Hader's five-year, $95 million deal records a value of just slightly under the $102 million pledge between Edwin Diaz and the New York Mets, which set the MLB record for contract to a closer when it was finalized in 2022.

Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve have never known another team

Although these indications will spook Astros fans, they must remember that there still remains a lot of time between now and the end of the 2024 season. In that time, the Astros front office will be fighting hard to ensure that neither sees any reason to go elsewhere.

Both have been Astros since the day they entered MLB. With so much success already bestowed upon both Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve, mitigating any factors that might pull them away from the team should be a top priority for Dana Brown.

