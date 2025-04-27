Astros insider outlines Hunter Brown’s major difference from Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole

Houston Astros ace Hunter Brown is drawing Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole comparisons after his stellar start to the season. Both Verlander and Cole had impressive stints with the Astros, making them the benchmark of starting pitching for the franchise.

Ad

Brown has posted a 3-1 record and an incredible 1.50 ERA after five starts and 31.0 innings. In his latest start against the St. Louis Cardinals, he pitched six shutout innings, which also included two walks and four strikeouts.

On Saturday, Astros insider Chandler Rome broke down what separates Brown from two of the franchise’s legendary arms.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Yeah, he's not like Verlander and Cole, who were elevated four-seam guys," Rome said (26:04) on Crush City Territory. "I mean, Verlander even at his best was giving up, you know, one or two homers a game — they were all solo homers — and solo homers don't beat you. Same thing with Gerrit Cole.

Ad

Trending

"And that's like the one thing where you look: everyone wants to make the Hunter Brown–Justin Verlander comp, and look, there are some similarities — you look at the delivery, Detroit obviously — but like, Hunter Brown doesn't rely on the four-seam on the top rail like Justin Verlander did."

The key difference lies in Brown’s pitch mix. Unlike Verlander, who dominated with high-riding four-seam fastballs complemented by breaking balls down in the zone, Brown relies less on the classic elevated four-seamer.

Ad

"You know, Justin Verlander was very much four-seam up, and then, you know, slider or curveball down," Rome said. "Hunter Brown's got more weapons. Like, Hunter Brown goes to the changeup a little bit more than Verlander did. Hunter Brown's got the sinker.

"Like, if we remember one thing — the Astros told Justin Verlander, 'Stop throwing your sinker,' when they acquired him. Hunter Brown's been the complete opposite. It's: 'Please throw it more. Please throw it.' He threw it to left-handed hitters in St. Louis, and it worked well. They're not one and the same, but you're seeing it done a little bit differently."

Ad

Ad

Hunter Brown breaks into AL Cy Young odds

Brown's terrific season has him in the American League Cy Young conversation. He has entered the betting boards at 10-1 odds to win the AL Cy Young Award.

As per ESPN bet, Brown joins a crowded field led by Garrett Crochet (+165) and Tarik Skubal (+360). Statistically, Brown has impressed across the board. He has kept the ball in the park — giving up just one home run all year — and has worked efficiently through tough lineups.

The American League Cy Young race remains wide open, but Brown's display could see him winning the hardware at the end of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More