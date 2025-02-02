Astros' Jeremy Pena & girlfriend Julia Grosso steal the spotlight in black sweater & strapless dress in latest post

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena has been making the most of his offseason with his girlfriend, Julia Grosso, before the 2025 MLB season kicks off.

Grosso is an accomplished athlete herself. She plays for the Chicago Stars in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). The 24-year-old is also trying to spend as much time as possible with her boyfriend before her regular season begins.

On Saturday, Pena shared a series of snapshots on Instagram highlighting his best offseason moments. The post was captioned (translated):

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“A little bit of everything 🧘🏽‍♂️☮️”

Trending

In one photo, Pena can be seen smiling warmly while posing in front of the ocean, with water bikes in the background. Another picture shows a snowy getaway, featuring cable cars and a stunning view of the sun peeking through a cloudy sky, with snow-covered trees adding to the scenic vibe.

Pena also posted a gym photo, showing off his post-workout pump, and a clip of him posing on large rocks by the riverside before diving into the river for a swim.

Another photo features Pena with his girlfriend, Julia Grosso. Pena is in a long-sleeve black sweater, and Grosso is in an elegant strapless dark green dress, accessorized with a beautiful necklace.

The series of snapshots concluded with a picture of Pena during a baseball practice session at an indoor training facility.

Jeremy Pena’s girlfriend Julia Grosso shares her latest look at an aesthetic venue

Apart from playing in the NWSL, Jeremy Pena’s girlfriend, Julia Grosso, who is Canadian, also represents the Canada Women's National Soccer Team.

On Saturday, Grosso shared a mirror selfie with her 464K Instagram followers. The photo shows her in a beige long coat, paired with a black blouse and beige pants.

Julia Grosso's Instagram story

In another post, Grosso revealed her location as Chicago, Illinois, with the photo showcasing a stunning room illuminated by warm lighting.

Julia Grosso and the Chicago Red Stars will start the 2025 NWSL season against the Orlando Pride in March.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback