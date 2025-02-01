Astros' Jeremy Pena's girlfriend Julia Grosso turns up the glamor in beige long coat & black blouse in Chicago

Jeremy Pena is the starting shortstop for the Houston Astros, and he made his Major League debut during the 2022 season. Pena is dating Julia Grosso, a professional soccer player for the Chicago Red Stars and the Canadian Women's National Team.

It's not easy for two professional athletes to be in a relationship, but Pena and Grosso are getting to spend time together during the offseason. Julia Grosso recently shared some photos to her Instagram story of the couple in Chicago.

Julia Grosso Chicago

Julia Grosso is featured in a selfie showing off a fashionable outfit that includes a beige coat and a black blouse. Jeremy Pena is standing behind Grosso in one of the photos, while the other shows an elegant room.

Jeremy Pena initially announced that he was dating Julia Grosso with an Instagram update at the end of 2024. With the 2025 MLB season approaching, Pena and Grosso are trying to spend as much time together as possible.

Pena played in 157 games for the Houston Astros during the 2024 season and posted a .266 batting average. The young star is more known for his glove, but he also belted 15 home runs a season ago.

Julia Grosso played in 11 matches for the Chicago Red Stars during the 2024 season but did not tally a point or an assist. The midfielder is just 24 years old and played collegiately at the University of Texas in Austin.

Jeremy Pena Reacts to Girlfriend's Name on Gold Medalist Board

In mid-January, Jeremy Pena and Julia Grosso stopped by the University of Texas for a short visit to her alma mater. Rosso became a soccer sensation while playing for the Longhorns, and she is also honored at the school. Jeremy Pena shared a picture to his Instagram story from their visit, where he posted the list of gold medalist winners from Texas, including Grosso.

Pena added a caption to that photo, and one word summed up how proud he is of his new girlfriend.

"Uff 🔥🔥

Both Jeremy Pena and Julia Grosso will be trying to keep this new relationship going as they begin their regular seasons in their respective sports in 2025.

