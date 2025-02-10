Astros' Josh Hader's wife Maria captures sweet moment of son Lucas 'living his best life' in Florida

Houston Astros closer Josh Hader and his family seem to have arrived in Florida to start the 2025 baseball season with the Spring Training. The Astros, who play in the Grapefruit League during spring, have their facilities situated at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Florida.

On Sunday, Hader's wife Maria posted an adorable photo of their son, Lucas, fully immersed in a fishing session by a lake. Wearing a bright yellow backpack and holding a child-sized fishing rod, the young Hader looked like a pro in the making as he cast his line into the water. Maria captioned the snapshot on her Instagram story:

"living his best life in FL."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Maria's Instagram story (@mariajhader on IG)

Hader's son Lucas does enjoy accompanying his father in the spring. He even became friends with third baseman Alex Bregman's son Knox last spring training.

Trending

Last offseason, Hader signed with the Astros on a five-year, $95 million deal. He replaced Ryan Pressly as the team's go-to closer in 2024, and while he had an erratic start, he recovered to post an ERA of 3.80 and 105 strikeouts.

Josh Hader and Maria work with non-profit organization to host "Hader's Heart Toy Drive" for Christmas

On Dec. 3, Josh Hader and Maria hit the streets of Houston to collect toys from the cars parked at Union Station on 501 Crawford St. The couple, who dressed up wearing Santa hats, collaborated with BEAR (Be A Resource Houston) for the family's first Christmas toy drive.

The organization, which hosted the "Hader's Heart Toy Drive" at Minute Maid Park, works with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) and Harris County Resources for Children.

"The season in general is about giving and bringing joy to people— I think for what BEAR does for foster care, children and families— times can be hard for people," Hader told Chron. "Sometimes, the gifts are overlooked because they have other things they have to worry about. For us to just do something like this and be able to just give back is just a little way of bringing a smile to a kid's face."

Expand Tweet

With the help of BEAR, the gifts collected by the Hader family were given to 50 to 60 foster children at the organization's annual Christmas Party.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback