  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Astros' Josh Hader's wife Maria captures sweet moment of son Lucas 'living his best life' in Florida

Astros' Josh Hader's wife Maria captures sweet moment of son Lucas 'living his best life' in Florida

By Krutik Jain
Modified Feb 10, 2025 12:36 GMT
Astros
Astros' Josh Hader's wife Maria captures sweet moment of son Lucas 'living his best life' in Florida. Credit: Maria/Instagram)

Houston Astros closer Josh Hader and his family seem to have arrived in Florida to start the 2025 baseball season with the Spring Training. The Astros, who play in the Grapefruit League during spring, have their facilities situated at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Florida.

On Sunday, Hader's wife Maria posted an adorable photo of their son, Lucas, fully immersed in a fishing session by a lake. Wearing a bright yellow backpack and holding a child-sized fishing rod, the young Hader looked like a pro in the making as he cast his line into the water. Maria captioned the snapshot on her Instagram story:

"living his best life in FL."
Maria&#039;s Instagram story (@mariajhader on IG)
Maria's Instagram story (@mariajhader on IG)

Hader's son Lucas does enjoy accompanying his father in the spring. He even became friends with third baseman Alex Bregman's son Knox last spring training.

also-read-trending Trending

Last offseason, Hader signed with the Astros on a five-year, $95 million deal. He replaced Ryan Pressly as the team's go-to closer in 2024, and while he had an erratic start, he recovered to post an ERA of 3.80 and 105 strikeouts.

Josh Hader and Maria work with non-profit organization to host "Hader's Heart Toy Drive" for Christmas

On Dec. 3, Josh Hader and Maria hit the streets of Houston to collect toys from the cars parked at Union Station on 501 Crawford St. The couple, who dressed up wearing Santa hats, collaborated with BEAR (Be A Resource Houston) for the family's first Christmas toy drive.

The organization, which hosted the "Hader's Heart Toy Drive" at Minute Maid Park, works with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) and Harris County Resources for Children.

"The season in general is about giving and bringing joy to people— I think for what BEAR does for foster care, children and families— times can be hard for people," Hader told Chron. "Sometimes, the gifts are overlooked because they have other things they have to worry about. For us to just do something like this and be able to just give back is just a little way of bringing a smile to a kid's face."

With the help of BEAR, the gifts collected by the Hader family were given to 50 to 60 foster children at the organization's annual Christmas Party.

Quick Links

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी