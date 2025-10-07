Astros Lance McCullers' wife, Kara, soaks up the sun in white bikini paired with bucket hat during dreamy Laguna Beach retreat

Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCuller’s wife, Kara, dropped a sun-soaked white bikini snapshot on her Instagram story. On Monday, Kara posted a snapshot of her Laguna Beach vacation, paired with a bucket hat, on a sunbed in a resort cabana.“You can just leave me here,” Kara wrote.Lance McCullers' wife ,Kara, shared a story.(/karamccullers/Instagram)Another story she posted was from “The Bead Shop” in Laguna Beach, California, a popular craft and souvenir spot known for personalized jewelry and colorful bead designs.Lance McCullers' wife ,Kara ,shared a story.(/karamccullers/Instagram)Kara shared a story with her daughter at a coastal cave, with both dressed in white swimsuits and hats. She wrote:“Fave Spot.”McCullers' wife ,Kara, shared a story .(/karamccullers/Instagram)Lance McCuller’s wife Kara's post attracts reactions from Astros players' partnersKara shared a series of images on Instagram on Sept. 21. The first featured her in a maroon athleisure outfit, a mirror selfie inside her house. Another shot featured McCullers Jr. with her two daughters, Ava (5) and Kara's younger one in the stroller. The last image captured a beautiful hug moment with Ava and Astros player Carlos Correa’s son Kylo at the stand.Kara wrote a caption:“Wake me up when September endsssss❤️‍🔥.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCarlos Correa’s wife, Daniella, reacted with a heartfelt note.“My heart is so happy that we get to see y’all all the time again 🥹🩷.”Alex Bregman’s wife, Regan, dropped a single-word reaction:“Love.”Astros players' partners reacted on Kara's post.(/karamccullers/Instagram)Earlier this year, McCullers spoke to ESPN about the disturbing death threats to his family:“I understand people are very passionate and people love the Astros and love sports, but threatening to find my kids and murder them is a little bit tough to deal with just as a father, I think.”The troll started when the Astros faced a 13-9 loss against the Cincinnati Reds in May.