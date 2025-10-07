  • home icon
  Astros Lance McCullers' wife, Kara, soaks up the sun in white bikini paired with bucket hat during dreamy Laguna Beach retreat

Astros Lance McCullers' wife, Kara, soaks up the sun in white bikini paired with bucket hat during dreamy Laguna Beach retreat

By Harshita Jain
Modified Oct 07, 2025 11:00 GMT
Utah Jazz v Houston Rockets - Source: Getty
Utah Jazz v Houston Rockets - Source: Getty

Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCuller’s wife, Kara, dropped a sun-soaked white bikini snapshot on her Instagram story.

On Monday, Kara posted a snapshot of her Laguna Beach vacation, paired with a bucket hat, on a sunbed in a resort cabana.

“You can just leave me here,” Kara wrote.
Lance McCullers' wife ,Kara, shared a story.(/karamccullers/Instagram)
Lance McCullers' wife ,Kara, shared a story.(/karamccullers/Instagram)

Another story she posted was from “The Bead Shop” in Laguna Beach, California, a popular craft and souvenir spot known for personalized jewelry and colorful bead designs.

Lance McCullers' wife ,Kara ,shared a story.(/karamccullers/Instagram)
Lance McCullers' wife ,Kara ,shared a story.(/karamccullers/Instagram)
Kara shared a story with her daughter at a coastal cave, with both dressed in white swimsuits and hats. She wrote:

“Fave Spot.”
McCullers' wife ,Kara, shared a story .(/karamccullers/Instagram)
McCullers' wife ,Kara, shared a story .(/karamccullers/Instagram)

Lance McCuller’s wife Kara's post attracts reactions from Astros players' partners

Kara shared a series of images on Instagram on Sept. 21. The first featured her in a maroon athleisure outfit, a mirror selfie inside her house.

Another shot featured McCullers Jr. with her two daughters, Ava (5) and Kara's younger one in the stroller. The last image captured a beautiful hug moment with Ava and Astros player Carlos Correa’s son Kylo at the stand.

Kara wrote a caption:

“Wake me up when September endsssss❤️‍🔥.”
Carlos Correa’s wife, Daniella, reacted with a heartfelt note.

“My heart is so happy that we get to see y’all all the time again 🥹🩷.”

Alex Bregman’s wife, Regan, dropped a single-word reaction:

“Love.”
Astros players' partners reacted on Kara's post.(/karamccullers/Instagram)
Astros players' partners reacted on Kara's post.(/karamccullers/Instagram)

Earlier this year, McCullers spoke to ESPN about the disturbing death threats to his family:

“I understand people are very passionate and people love the Astros and love sports, but threatening to find my kids and murder them is a little bit tough to deal with just as a father, I think.”

The troll started when the Astros faced a 13-9 loss against the Cincinnati Reds in May.

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

