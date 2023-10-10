The tension is palpable in the Astros' camp as they gear up for a pivotal Game 3 in the ALDS against the Twins. The series is currently level at 1-1.

Astros manager Dusty Baker has faced criticism from fans for his decision to bench outfielder Chas McCormick. In a recent interview with beat reporter Chandler Rome, Baker said:

“(Dubón) hadn't played in a few days. McCormick played 11 games in a row, and he's struggling some, and I thought that Dubón was better potentially against Sonny Gray.”

Social media has been rife with dissatisfied responses, with many fans pointing out inconsistencies in Baker's statement.

Chas McCormick's recent performance has been commendable, to say the least. Not only did he register an RBI single in Game 1, he also collected two hits in two games.

Some fans questioned Baker's description of McCormick as "struggling," considering his evident form and contribution to the team. The decision to bench a player for playing consecutive games appears questionable, especially with a five-day break after the regular season ended.

Chas McCormick's absence could prove detrimental to Astros as they prepare for Game 3 vs. Twins

Dusty Baker's decision means that Mauricio Dubon will take center field in Game 3, with Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker accompanying him in the outfield. While managerial decisions are always under scrutiny in high-stakes matches, this particular choice seems to have struck a nerve with the Astros' fanbase.

The Twins seem to have a superior pitching lineup as Sonny Gray is set to face off against the Astros' Cristian Javier. Javier's recent inconsistent performances are a concern for Houston, and they're hoping for a turnaround.

Further, the absence of Chas McCormick could cost the Astros. In the last two games, he out-hit Jose Abreu, who still remains in the lineup.

The challenge for Houston grows as they aim to curb the high-performing Carlos Correa, especially noted for his October prowess.

Having secured a convincing 6-2 victory over Houston in Game 2, Minnesota has leveled the ALDS. The Astros face the daunting task of sealing their spots in the ALCS by winning the upcoming games hosted at Target Field.