MLB star Justin Verlander has agreed to a deal with the New York Mets and received a farewell message from Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker. Ben Verlander tweeted and quoted Baker telling how much he “loves” Verlander.

"I don’t think it’s official yet. Once it becomes official I’ll let you know. You know how much I love the guy.”

Dusty Baker on the loss of Justin Verlander:

Astros manager Dusty Baker was brutally honest about Verlander's departure, calling it "a pleasure" to have handled him, according to Bob Nightengale, reports Clutchpoint.

“I learned a lot from Justin,” said Baker. “I’ll miss him. He’s a man.”

“He’s a pleasure to manage because I knew what I was getting every day,” Baker said. “He’s probably gotten a little more humility since he got hurt and was out, and you appreciate what you have now.”

The two-year contract is reportedly for roughly $86 million, which is comparable to the Mets' record-setting $43 million per year given to Max Scherzer last summer, and includes a vesting option for a third year.

Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander might be the most internally competitive top of the rotation ever established, ever. I simply can't imagine how much each will want to outdo the other. – Chelsea Janes

Due to injury, Verlander only pitched six innings from 2020 to 21. There were some who thought his career was coming to an end, but he proved them wrong with a historic season in 2022, winning nearly all of the hardware he could get his hands on.

Justin Verlander’s celebrated MLB career

During his time in Houston, Verlander was an easy player to cheer for. He was a popular leader, which was one of the main reasons the Mets wanted to sign the three-time AL Cy Young Award winner.

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game One

Verlander has a 1.75 ERA in 28 starts in 2022. He had an 18-4 record, 185 strikeouts in 175 innings, and only 29 walks. The Cy Young Award winner agreed to terms with the New York Mets on a two-year, $86 million contract that may be extended to three years. After losing Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers, the Mets added Verlander to their rotation.

