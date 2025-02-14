Astros manager, GM makes feelings known on Alex Bregman's $120,000,000 Red Sox move

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada expressed his appreciation for Alex Bregman’s tenure with the team, lauding his contributions on the field and in the clubhouse.

Bregman signed a three-year, $120 million that will see him patrol third base for the Boston Red Sox.

“I’m happy for Alex… just happy for him,” Espada said via MLB Network on Thursday.

Espada’s words seemingly lacked any sort of resentment or bitterness toward Bregman and his decision to leave Houston. If anything, Espada expressed his gratitude for Bregman’s time with the Astros.

“What Alex did for our organization, I will never forget the impact that he had," he added.

Similarly, Astros GM Dana Brown opened up about the process behind handling Alex Bregman's situation.

“Our internal conversation was we wanted to bring him back. We were excited about him. He’s done a lot of good things here in Houston," Brown said via MLB Network. "You know, getting him back would’ve been great, but we understand these guys work hard to become free agents, and it’s their prerogative to go where they want to go.”

Brown’s words underscore the nature of business in the MLB. Bregman reportedly turned down a six-year, $156 million from the Astros earlier this offseason, signaling that his time in Houston had essentially come to an end.

Both Espada and Brown highlighted the fact that they feel the Astros have a solid ballclub and should be contenders in the AL West this upcoming season.

Alex Bregman a perfect fit for Boston Red Sox

Former Red Sox manager Alex Cora lauded the team’s signing of Alex Bregman. Cora, like other MLB analysts, feels that adding Bregman filled a significant hole for the Red Sox next season.

“Bregman isn’t a 30 to 35 home run guy every year but he rakes, first off, at Fenway Park. Second of all, he’s a 25-home run guy maybe," Cora said via NESN.com.

Fenway Park could prove to be a great place for Bregman to rediscover his power stroke.

“There is really, almost perfect fit for him offensively,” Cora added.

With Bregman playing home games at Fenway Park, the hitter-friendly park could help him reignite his offensive numbers. Bregman hit 26 home runs last season, a number which has been consistent over the last three seasons.

While last year’s numbers were significantly down from his career high of 41 set in 2019, playing in Boston could help Bregman return to the 30-home-run plateau next season.

The only question remains whether Bregman will play third base. Otherwise, the Red Sox may explore moving Bregman to another position to keep Rafael Devers at the hot corner.

