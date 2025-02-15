Astros manager Joe Espada makes feelings known about Jose Altuve’s team-first mentality

The 2025 season could look much different for Houston Astros slugger Jose Altuve. While he has been used as the team's second baseman for the last 14 years, he could move to the outfield.

Altuve certainly is not the same player he was years ago when he was a top 2B in the league. He has taken a few steps back and the organization believes he could be of better use in left field.

Altuve is not the first infielder to make the move to the outfield. A handful of players have made the jump over the years. Manager Joe Espada has seen the comments about this being a bad move, but he does not agree, via a recent airing of Foul Territory.

"I turn on the TV and I listen to some of the reporting going on in some of these networks and stuff. And, you know, suggesting that Altuve should not be doing this, he should not be doing that," said Espada.

Instead, Altuve wants the best for his squad. If that means moving him to another position to try and be a contender in 2025, then so be it.

"He's doing this for the team. Altuve, he is a Hall of Famer, but he wants to be known and he wants to go down, you know, wants to finish his career on a winning club" said Espada.

Jose Altuve has already been taking reps in the outfield

Houston Astros - Jose Altuve (Photo via IMAGN)

Astros slugger Jose Altuve has been taking outfield reps for a few weeks now. Manager Joe Espada said on February 4 that he had been taking reps in the outfield while also getting reps at second base.

It will be interesting to see how this develops. Can the MLB veteran find his groove in the outfield or will there be an adjustment period?

