Astros manager Joe Espada makes feelings known on Lance McCullers Jr. before first MLB start since 2022

It has been a long road back to Major League Baseball for Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. The two-time World Series champion has not pitched a game in the Majors since 2022, which happened to be the last time the that Houston Astros won the title.

Despite having the obvious talent to excel that the Major League level, the only thing that has really held Lance McCullers Jr. back has been a series of unfortunate injuries. His latest stretch of bad luck came before the 2023 season. McCullers Jr. missed the entire year after being forced to undergo season-ending surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his pitching arm.

In 2024, McCullers Jr. was ramping up activity in the hopes of returning to the mound, however, he faced another set-back and was ultimately shutdown by the team. Now, after all that time missed, Lance McCullers Jr. is slated to return to the mound on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox.

While Lance McCullers Jr. is undoubtedly looking forward to getting back out there, Houston Astros manager Joe Espada could not be more happy and proud of the former All-Star. In an interview with MLB Network Radio, Espada shared his feelings ahead of McCullers Jr.'s long-awaited return this weekend.

"I'm so happy for him and I know the boys are really excited about having Lance back on the mound. It's going to be emotional for Lance and I expect him to go out there and give everything he has because that's who he is... I'm extremely proud of him. It has not been easy," Espada explained.

Prior to his injuries, McCullers Jr. looked like he was on the cusp of becoming a perrenial All-Star candidate. It will be interesting to see how he performs this weekend, however, it's only fair for all expectations to be tempered given his long hiatus.

I think there's been times that he has doubted if he was going to get back on the mound but he has prevailed, he has worked himself through alot of challenges. We are all excited to have him on the mound and we're going to play our butts off because he deserves the opportunity to go out and get a win for the boys," Espada continued.

Lance McCullers Jr.'s return bolsters one of the best pitching rotations in baseball

If Lance can return to the form he showed earlier in his career, this could be a case of the rich getting richer. The Houston Astros have had one of the best pitching rotations in baseball. The team's pitching staff has been led by breakout star Hunter Brown, who has posted an incredible 1.22 ERA and 40 strikeouts over 37.0 innings of work.

Heading into Friday's action, the Houston Astros sit 5th in Major League Baseball with a team 3.23 ERA and 10th with 275 strikeouts. It will be interesting to see how McCullers Jr. looks in his return, especially given the lengthy absence.

