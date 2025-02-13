Astros manager makes feelings known after losing Alex Bregman to Red Sox in $120M deal

Alex Bregman has finally taken his name off the free agent market, agreeing to a three-year, $120 million deal with the Boston Red Sox. The All-Star third baseman was the biggest name on the open market yet to find a new deal, however, after several months of negotiating and speculation, the superstar will be taking his talent to Fenway Park.

The two-time World Series champion was linked to a number of clubs this offseason, including the Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs, and Houston Astros. Despite the interest from other clubs, Alex Bregman opted to make the jump to the American League East, joining one of Major League Baseball's most iconic franchises: the Boston Red Sox.

There was speculation as Bregman's free agency rolled along that a return to the Houston Astros could be in the cards. There were a number of reasons why it would make sense for Bregman to stick with the only club he has ever know, however, he ultimately will find himself lined up next to Rafael Devers.

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada was asked about Bregman's decision to join the Boston Red Sox instead of returning to the club. Espada told reporters that he had not yet had the opportunity to speak with Bregman following the decision, expressing his happiness for his former player.

"I'm happy for Alex. I know the move is not official yet, but I am happy for him. He made his decision so now it's time for all of us to move forward and turn the page," Joe Espada said of Bregman's decision to leave in free agency.

The questions about where Alex Bregman will sign and for how much he sign for have lingered all offseason. While Espada would likely want to have a player of Bregman's calibre on the roster, the fact that the veteran infielder is no longer a talking point for the team, provides the Houston Astros with a chance to plan ahead without him.

"I think for everyone. If the deal becomes official, I think it's important for us just to know. I want to talk about the guys in camp, I want to talk about our team. We have a really great team despite us losing these two really great players," Espada continued.

Alex Bregman is reportedly expected to be the starting second baseman for the Boston Red Sox

Not only will Bregman be playing in a new uniform in 2025, but it also appears that he could be playing a new position as well. MLB insider Jeff Passan reported that the Gold Glove-winning third base is expected to take over at second for his new club, which helps address one of the major concerns about his fit in Boston.

Throughout the offseason, there were questions raised about what the Red Sox would do on defense if they were to sign Alex Bregman. Rafael Devers is the team's regular third baseman and some believed that he could move to first base, which is manned by Triston Casas. However, if Alex Bregman is slated to play second base, these concerns could become a non-factor.

