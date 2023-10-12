After winning Game 4 of the ALDS series against the Minnesota Twins, Houston Astros' catcher Martin Maldonado had something to say to their ALCS opponent Texas Rangers. The Astros defeated the Twins 3-2 and eventually clinched the divisional series 3-1 to advance to the championship round.

Meanwhile, the Rangers swept the Baltimore Orioles 3-0 in their divisional round and will now face the defending champion in the ALCS matchup. After their ALDS win, Texas manager Bruce Bochy was asked if he had a preference on who would he like to face in the championship series. He along with other players who were asked the same denied any preference.

However, the Rangers fans were vocal and asked the Houston team to meet them in the ALCS round.

One Rangers fan said:

"Bring on the Astros, we'll sweep them too."

Post Astros win over the Twins, Ben Verlander shared a video on Twitter where Maldonado can be seen sending a message to the Rangers:

"They asked for Houston. They got Houston."

ALCS Game 1 between the Rangers and the Astros is scheduled to take place at Minute Maid Park on Saturday.

Astros vs Twins: Game 4

For the Twins, pitcher Joe Ryan took the mound and started with a 1-2-3 inning. On the other hand, Astros ace Jose Urquidy gave up a home run to third baseman Royce Lewis.

Soon after in the top of the second innings, outfielder Michael Brantley tied the game after he homered to left field off Ryan. In the fourth innings, the Astros took the lead after Jose Abreu blasted a two-run shot off pitcher Caleb Thielbar.

Urquidy kept a lid on the Twins' hitters and exited in the sixth innings after Eduord Julien homered to cut the lead in half. Urquidy pitched 5.2 innings, gave up two runs on three hits, one walk and six strikeouts. For the remainder of the game, the Houston bullpen didn't offer much to the Minnesota hitters and finally, closer Ryan Pressly closed out the game 3-2 in favor of the Astros.