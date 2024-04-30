Astros News: Former AL MVP Jose Abreu optioned to minor leagues amid disastrous start to season

It has been a season to forget so far for Jose Abreu. The former American League MVP has struggled mightily for the Houston Astros, which left the team with no choice but to do something drastic. As a response to his struggles, the Houston Astros have decided to option Abreu to the minor leagues in an attempt to help him rediscover his All-Star form.

"José Abreu has been optioned to West Palm Beach "to get some at-bats and his timing back right" - @TalkinBaseball_

The 37-year-old has been a shell of himself so far this season and will need to rediscover his previous form if he hopes to remain with the Astros organization. So far this year, Jose Abreu has posted a dreadful .099 batting average with no home runs, 3 RBIs, and a dismal .269 OPS.

According to Houston Astros General Manager Dana Brown, the move of Abreu to the team's minor league facility in West Palm Beach will allow the aging star to "get some at-bats and his timing back."

It remains to be seen if Jose Abreu will turn things around, however, given his consistency at the plate throughout his career, it may not be long before he finds himself again.

The Houston Astros have promoted prospect Joey Loperfido to fill in for Jose Abreu

As Abreu's career may be nearing its end, it is just the beginning for one of the Houston Astros' top prospects Joey Loperfido. The hard-hitting first baseman and outfielder has been promoted to the MLB as the club looks to gain some increased production at the position.

"Newest Houston Astro Joey Loperfido on making his MLB debut after being called up #Relentless @Astros" - @SportsTalk790

Loperfido has been a stud this year with Triple-A Sugar Land. Through 25 games with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys this season, Joey Loperfido has posted a strong .287 batting average with 13 home runs, 27 RBIs, and a whopping 1.106 OPS. The slugger has also recorded 5 stolen bases this season, which adds another element to his game.

If Jose Abreu is unable to rediscover his form and earn a promotion back to the MLB, he will still be able to look back on his impressive career in the Majors. Over his 11 seasons in the MLB, Abreu has earned 3 All-Star selections, as well as an American League MVP Award. He currently sits 10th all-time in hits for the Chicago White Sox, recording 1,445 during his time with the club.

