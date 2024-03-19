Astros News: Houston manager Joe Espada says injured starter Jose Urquidy won't pitch “for a while"

The Houston Astros starting rotation has seen another member fall. Jose Urquidy pulled himself early from his Friday appearance after 43 pitches due to a sore elbow.

The hard-throwing righty recently got an MRI, which revealed right forearm inflammation. He will now be shut down "for a while," according to manager Joe Espada.

Trying to look at the positive side of things, the MRI revealed no structural damage. Hope is that he will be able to rest and recover without undergoing any surgery.

Even without surgery, he will miss some time and will have to ramp back up for the time he missed. Urquidy joins a list of arms that will not be ready for Opening Day.

The Astros have seen pitchers fall left and right

Jose Urquidy will join a long list of pitchers who will not be ready for Opening Day. The biggest name on this list is the team's ace, Justin Verlander. Verlander has dealt with a sore shoulder since the beginning of camp.

The veteran will need some time to get his arm ready when he feels healthy. The team would like to be cautious with their ace so they will not rush him back. He will start the season on the IL, and there is no telling when he could make his season debut.

Lance McCullers Jr. is another arm that will start the season on the IL. He underwent surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his right elbow and is targeting a July return. Luis Garcia is also targeting a July return after undergoing Tommy John.

This is not exactly how Houston envisioned they would start the season. They will have a tough start to the year, opening up with a four-game series against the New York Yankees.

