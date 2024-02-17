Astros News Today: Alex Bregman's contract situation far from resolution despite Jose Altuve's record extension

The Houston Astros are gearing up to reclaim the World Series in 2024 and have already made some significant steps toward it.

They extended Jose Altuve's contract by five more years with a $125 million deal. Additionally, they have acquired one of the league's best relievers, Josh Hader, to increase their chances of success.

However, there's an uncertain cloud looming over Houston. Alex Bregman, the All-Star infielder, might part ways with the Astros If both parties don't agree on a long-term contract extension. Bregman signed a five-year $100 million contract in 2019, and this season is the last term of the deal.

According to MLB.com's Brian McTaggart, his agent, Scott Boras, is looking to evaluate Bregman's worth in the free market next year.

"Boras said Bregman's situation is quite different than that of Altuve ... Bregman turns 30 next month, and he will be looking to maximize his worth," McTaggart reported.

Bregman is entering his prime, and several teams will be interested to have him on their roster if he decides to leave Houston. The Astros are known for not offering long-term contracts, but they might make an exception for Bregman, as they did for Altuve.

The Astros would “love” to make an offer to Alex Bregman

Bregman has been a part of the team since drafted as a first-rounder by the Astros in 2015 and has not considered leaving since then.

Alex Bregman participated in the 2022 World Series Parade of the Astros

Brian McTaggart reported that the Astros general manager Dana Brown is willing to make an offer to Bregman to continue with the team, but the timing remains undisclosed.

“We love Alex, we’d love to have him here. As far as a timeline, we just don’t have it, but we will at some point make him an offer,” Brown said.

“We know how good he is and how good he’s been for this franchise. It would be tough to look out at third base and not see that elite defense. And so at some point we’ll circle back and have those conversations,” he added.

The Astros are scheduled to start spring training against the Washington Nationals on Feb. 24.

