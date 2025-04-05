Astros phenom Jeremy Pena turns cheerleader for soccer star girlfriend Julia Grosso in Canada vs Argentina friendly

Houston Astros young star Jeremy Pena showed love and support for girlfriend Julia Grosso in the latter's appearance during the Canadian national soccer team's game against Argentina on Friday night. It hasn't been long since the couple made their relationship public — with Pena confirming it by posting a photo of them on Dec. 30, 2024.

Grosso recently showed support for her boyfriend when she shared a video of Pena hitting a solo home run during the Astros' 5-2 win against the Twins on the road. The young shortstop has now returned the favor by showing his unequivocal support for the soccer star.

Jeremy Pena shows support for girlfriend Julia Grosso (jpena221/Instagram)

"Turn me up Ju!!!" Pena said.

Grosso was brought in the 59th minute of the friendly match for Marie-Yasmine Alidou d'Anjou. In the 87th minute of the contest, the 24-year-old scored Canada's third goal.

Owing to her immense talent from a young age, Grosso received her first call-up to the senior team at the young age of 17. Since making her debut for the national team, the immensely talented midfielder has appeared 71 times with five goals scored.

Julia Grosso shows love for Jeremy Pena (juliagrosso7/Instagram)

With Houston trailing 0-2 in the opening inning, Pena's towering shot came in the next half inning as he cut the lead down to one and, in the process, collected his second homer of the season.

This was followed by newly-acquired third baseman Christian Walker, as they hit back-to-back home runs to tie the game. Brendan Rodgers would then put the game away as he delivered three RBIs courtesy of a two-run single and an RBI double.

With their victory, Houston improved their record to 3-5 while Minnesota are now tied for dead last in AL Central with a 2-4 record. The teams are scheduled to play the middle game of their three-game set today, Apr. 5, 2025 at 2:10 p.m. ET.

