  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Houston Astros
  • Astros phenom Jeremy Pena turns cheerleader for soccer star girlfriend Julia Grosso in Canada vs Argentina friendly

Astros phenom Jeremy Pena turns cheerleader for soccer star girlfriend Julia Grosso in Canada vs Argentina friendly

By Daniel Santiago
Modified Apr 05, 2025 10:32 GMT
Astros star Jeremy Pena and his girlfriend, soccer star Julia Grosso (Getty)
Astros star Jeremy Pena and his girlfriend, soccer star Julia Grosso (Getty)

Houston Astros young star Jeremy Pena showed love and support for girlfriend Julia Grosso in the latter's appearance during the Canadian national soccer team's game against Argentina on Friday night. It hasn't been long since the couple made their relationship public — with Pena confirming it by posting a photo of them on Dec. 30, 2024.

Ad

Grosso recently showed support for her boyfriend when she shared a video of Pena hitting a solo home run during the Astros' 5-2 win against the Twins on the road. The young shortstop has now returned the favor by showing his unequivocal support for the soccer star.

Jeremy Pena shows support for girlfriend Julia Grosso (jpena221/Instagram)
Jeremy Pena shows support for girlfriend Julia Grosso (jpena221/Instagram)
"Turn me up Ju!!!" Pena said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Grosso was brought in the 59th minute of the friendly match for Marie-Yasmine Alidou d'Anjou. In the 87th minute of the contest, the 24-year-old scored Canada's third goal.

Ad

Owing to her immense talent from a young age, Grosso received her first call-up to the senior team at the young age of 17. Since making her debut for the national team, the immensely talented midfielder has appeared 71 times with five goals scored.

Julia Grosso shows support for Astros young stud and boyfriend Jeremy Pena

Canadian national team and NWSL star Julia Grosso expressed her support for her boyfriend, Houston Astros star Jeremy Pena, as the latter smashed a solo bomb in the 'Stros game in Minnesota on Thursday afternoon.

Ad
Julia Grosso shows love for Jeremy Pena (juliagrosso7/Instagram)
Julia Grosso shows love for Jeremy Pena (juliagrosso7/Instagram)

With Houston trailing 0-2 in the opening inning, Pena's towering shot came in the next half inning as he cut the lead down to one and, in the process, collected his second homer of the season.

Ad

This was followed by newly-acquired third baseman Christian Walker, as they hit back-to-back home runs to tie the game. Brendan Rodgers would then put the game away as he delivered three RBIs courtesy of a two-run single and an RBI double.

With their victory, Houston improved their record to 3-5 while Minnesota are now tied for dead last in AL Central with a 2-4 record. The teams are scheduled to play the middle game of their three-game set today, Apr. 5, 2025 at 2:10 p.m. ET.

About the author
Daniel Santiago

Daniel Santiago

Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.

Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.

He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.

His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.

As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Nadim El Kak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी