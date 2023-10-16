As the Houston Astros prepare for their series versus the Texas Rangers, pitcher Ryan Pressly opened up on his admiration and respect for Michael Young. It may seem strange to some that Pressly, who plays for the Astros, grew up idolizing a Rangers legend.

The right-handed pitcher grew up in Irving, Texas, which is located less than 15 miles away from Arlington where the Rangers play. He was between the ages of 11-23 years old when Young was a staple in the Rangers lineup.

With Game 2 of the ALCS set to take place in Houston on Monday, Pressly discussed what a huge fan he is of the seven-time All-Star:

"Michael Young was my hero," said Pressly.

The 34-year-old was delighted to meet his idol this year at the World Baseball Classic. He said he felt like a "little kid" meeting his boyhood hero.

He went on to say that he admires Young for his professionalism during his playing days.

Ryan Pressly played against Michael Young when he was with the Philadelphia Phillies

Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryan Pressly throws during Game 1 of an ALDS against the Minnesota Twins

During his heyday, Michael Young was considered one of the game's elite hitters. He was selected to the All-Star Game on seven occasions and won the AL batting title in 2005.

Young was also considered an above-average fielder and won a Gold Glove Award in 2008.

Overall, he finished his career with 185 home runs, 1,030 RBIs over an illustrious 14-year MLB career. He had a lifetime .300 batting average and a .787 OPS.

Ryan Pressly also had the opportunity to play against Young when the infielder was representing the Philadelphia Phillies in 2013.

The Astros pitcher will need to forget about his connections to the Rangers as he prepares to face off against them in a critical Game 2. Houston lost the first game of the series and will look to bounce back on Monday.