Astros record vs Phillies in 2022: Do the Houston Astros have the upper hand on the Philadelphia Phillies going into the World Series?

The Houston Astros will face the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series. The Astros and the Phillies find themselves staring each other down as the last two teams standing.

Each team had relatively different regular seasons. If you had said at the start of the season that these teams would face off in the World Series, few would have believed you.

The Houston Astros were the indisputed champions of the American League this season. Manager Dusty Baker's team finished with 106 wins and won the AL West for the fourth time in six seasons.

The Houston Astros are a strong hitting team. During the regular season, they hit 214 home runs, second only to the New York Yankees in the American League. However, it was the pitching, headed by veteran star Justin Verlander, that really gave Houston the edge.

The Houston Astros had an ERA of just 2.90, the lowest in the American League. They also led the AL in strikeouts with 1,524 of them. Justin Verlander has amassed a record of 18-4 and an ERA of 1.75, and looks set to win the Cy Young as a 39-year old.

The Philadelphia Phillies have not had such a dominant season. With the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves trading the top spot in the NL East all season, the Phillies snuck into the Wild Card at the tail end of the season.

The Philadelphia Phillies finished the season with a record with a record of 87-75, 14 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East. However, it was in the playoffs that their skills went on full display.

"BRYCE HARPER ARE YOU SERIOUS?!" - @ MLB

The Philadelphia Phillies are the indisputed hitting champions of the 2022 postseason. With 16 home runs, 57 RBIs, and a team average of .237, the Phillies lead the postseason in all three categories. Bryce Harper has been the Phillies' postseason sparkplug. The star has five home runs and 11 RBIs and has seemingly hit a home run whenever his team has needed one.

Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies: Who will take the World Series?

Coincidentally, the two teams met in early October for the final series of the regular season. The Houston Astros took the series 2-1, outscoring the Phillies 13-5 over three games. It is hard to say who will take this series, but it does seem to be the Astros' series to lose.

