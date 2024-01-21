Astros Spring Training: Players & prospects report date for 2024

Spring training is approaching, and the Houston Astros are gearing up to make another run at a World Series title. They were one series short of making it last season, losing to their in-state rivals, the Texas Rangers in the ALCS.

The team has much of their core returning and added Josh Hader to the bullpen this week. They also have a handful of exciting prospects that are set to try and earn a roster spot for the upcoming season.

According to Mark Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle, the team has invited multiple players to spring training. This includes their top prospect, outfielder Jacob Melton, who will report on February 19. Pitchers will report a tad earlier, reporting to spring training on February 14.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Prospects outside Melton who got invited include Spencer Arrighetti, Zach Denzenzo, Joey Loperfido, and Kennedy Corona. Other players included in this list are Shay Whitcomb, Colton Gordon, Rhett Kouba, Pedro Leon, Luis Contreras, Tayler Scott, and Wander Suero.

Looking at the spring training timeline for the Astros

Championship Series - Texas Rangers v Houston Astros - Game Six

For the Astros, pitchers and catchers will start reporting on February 14. A few days after that, the rest of the team will have their first full-squad workout on February 20.

It is not long after that when the season starts to take shape. Houston will take on the Washington Nationals on February 24 for their first spring training matchup. Then, they will split the team and have two games the following day against the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets.

Expand Tweet

After spring training, Houston will kick off their season against the New York Yankees on March 28, which should be a great matchup. Fans could not ask for a better series to start the season.

While they have not made the most substantial moves during the offseason, they have a solid core coming back and some exciting prospects. Houston is on track for another exciting season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.