Astros star Jose Altuve & wife Nina enjoy streets of Rome during getaway with friends

On Sunday, Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve's wife, Nina, took to Instagram to share a snap on her story as she enjoyed an outing in the eternal city, Rome, with her husband and a couple of friends.

"For more trips together 🤣" the Instagram story was captioned.

Screenshot of Nina Altuve's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@neenaalutve27 IG Stories)

Per sources, Nina Altuve also hails from Venezuela, just like her husband, and the pair dated for a few years before tying the knot during their teenage years in their home country.

With Jose Altuve being one of the Astros' most important players since making his debut in 2011, the couple and their two daughters, Melanie and Mia, currently reside in Texas.

Jose Altuve's wife Nina thankful for year gone by, looks forward to what 2025 has in store

On December 30, nine-time All-Star Jose Altuve's better half, Nina, took to Instagram to share a series of snaps featuring her husband and daughters, reflecting on the year and looking forward to what the new year has in store.

"Thank you 2024 I appreciate the good times and the not so much.. this family is going to keep dreaming ✨" Nina captioned her Instagram post in Spanish.

On the field, Jose had yet another solid year at Minute Maid Park, finishing the regular season with a .295 batting average, 20 home runs and 65 RBIs. The 34-year-old played a key role for his team, as they overcame a slow start to the season to eventually finish strong and take home their fourth consecutive AL West division title.

Having already won the World Series twice, things were looking good for a potential number three for Altuve and the Astros heading into October. However, the postseason came to an abrupt end for those of a Houston Astros persuasion, as they were upset by a resurgent Detroit Tigers team in the wildcard series.

