Astros' stars and better halves band together to raise $600,000 in support of Joe Smith and wife Allie LaForce's philanthropic mission

Astros' players and executives assembled to support former pitcher Joe Smith and his wife, Allie LaForce's charitable fundraiser at Minute Maid Park. Their collective efforts on Sept. 7 succeeded in raising $600,000 to assist families grappling with Huntington's Disease.

Smith and his wife run a non-profit, HelpCureHD, which aims to find a cure for the disease. This is their third annual fundraiser, with the goal of lowering the cost of expensive tests for Huntington's Disease screening.

The support from the Astros' community was noteworthy.

Among the attendees were Astros owner Jim Crane and his wife Whitney. Also present were manager Dusty Baker and his wife Melissa. Astros president Jared Crane and his wife Adrienne rounded out the executive representation.

On the player side, Ryan Pressly, Alex Bregman, and Michael Brantley attended, each accompanied by their spouses.

The event showcased the Astros' commitment to philanthropy and raised crucial awareness for Huntington's Disease.

Houston Astros Foundation and players emerge as major contributors to local community

The Astros Foundation and its players continue to be actively involved in the community. They frequently launch charitable events like the upcoming "Champions for Healthy Families Lunch." These fundraisers aim to support the Foundation's wide-ranging charitable activities in the Houston area.

The Foundation collaborates with local nonprofits through various initiatives. These programs, such as the Community Leaders program, and the Astros MLB Youth Academy, address essential community needs. They focus on youth sports, education, literacy, childhood cancer, military aid, and improving quality of life.

In addition to organizational efforts, individual Astros players also engage in community service. Jose Altuve and his wife Nina hosted the event "Uncork for a Cause," which raised funds for the Astros Foundation.

Another example is pitcher Justin Verlander and his wife, Kate Upton, who host an annual "Grand Slam Adoption Event." This unique initiative matches adoptable dogs with veterans suffering from PTSD.

The Astros organization has shown that sports teams can be both entertainers and community builders.