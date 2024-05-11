Astros Trade Rumors: MLB executives claim Alex Bregman in consideration to be let go by team

The Houston Astros are off to a slow start this year. Entering Saturday, the Astros have a 14-24 record, just ahead of the fifth-placed Los Angeles Angels (14-25) in the AL West. However, it seems that their misery is far from getting over.

MLB.com recently conducted a poll with the 24 club executives from different teams in both leagues to make a list of players who might get traded by the end of the trade deadline.

15 players made the list, with the top place taken by the Astros All-Star, Alex Bregman with five votes (24%). Additionally, Justin Verlander and Flamber Valdez are also named as possible trade candidates.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“The Astros aren’t typically a team that sells at the Deadline, but this hasn’t been a typical Astros season,” a National League executive said, via Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. “If they’re out of the race, he could be a difference-maker for another contender.”

Bregman is in the last year of his five-year, $100 million extension with the Astros. Despite general manager Dana Brown’s enthusiasm to retain the 30-year-old infielder, he might be traded if the polls are to be believed.

Bregman is having a rough time with only 12 RBIs, six runs, and a home run in 35 games. His stat line of .200/.273/.267 needs improvement as well. In the last five games, he went 4-for-20 with a single RBI against the Detroit Tigers on Friday.

Alex Bregman’s extension talk swirls as the Astros keep their silence

After this season, Alex Bregman may potentially be a free agent for the first time. His agent, Scott Boras, wants to get the best terms for him. However, he may likely suggest Bregman enter free agency.

“Boras said Bregman's situation is quite different than that of [Jose] Altuve ... he [Alex Bregman] will be looking to maximize his worth," Brain McTaggart reported in March.

Chandler Rome of The Atheltic also reported two months ago that the Astros are being silent on Bregman’s extension talk.

“Alex Bregman said he hasn’t received a contract extension offer from the Astros and doesn’t expect one before camp breaks tomorrow. He said if the Astros approach Scott Boras during the season, he’d be willing to listen,” Rome tweeted.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Alex Bregman gets an offer from the Astros or if he will decide to test free agency.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback