Astros vs Athletics Series Preview & Prediction: Records, Pitching Matchups and More - MLB Season 2024

For the past several seasons, the idea of the Houston Astros trailing the Oakland Athletics in the May standings would have been laughable. However, with over a month of the 2024 season already behind us, that is exactly the situation the pair of AL West teams find themselves in.

The upcoming week will mark the first meeting of the season between the A's and Astros. A four-game set, the outcome of the series could have a strong influence in the division's overall standings, and could serve to only further discredit the struggling Astros.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Athletics having a better record than the Astros and Angels is just wild." - Momma KK

Athletics vs Astros Preview

Coming into the four-game series in Houston, the Astros are 15-25, some 6.5 games behind the Texas Rangers, who lead the AL West. For the Athletics, who were MLB's worst club last season, the situation is slightly better. Manager Mark Kotsay's team is 19-23, just 3.5 games back of the divisional leaders.

The series will kick off on Monday night with a 7:10 CDT pitch at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Subsequent games are planned for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, all featuring the same start time as Monday.

Athletics vs Astros Probable Pitchers

Game 1

Right-hander Ross Stripling will get the ball for the Oakland A's on Monday. Stripling, 34, has allowed an AL-worst 56 hits on the mound this season, and enters the game with a 1-6 record and a 5.14 ERA. Stripling allowed five runs in just 1.2 innings in his last start against the Rangers on May 7.

For the Astros, young right hander Spencer Arrighetti will be trying for his first win of the season. Now 0-4 on the season, the 2021 Astros sixth rounder was credited with a loss in his last start against the New York Yankees, coughing up five runs in as many innings.

Game 2

Southpaw JP Sears will be taking his 4.20 ERA and 3-2 record into Tuesday's affair. Sears, 28, is in his second full season as a reliever with the A's. Sears' best showing to date came earlier this month, when he went 6.1 innings without allowing a run in his team's 3-1 victory over the Miami Marlins.

Ronel Blanco will be the Astros pitcher in Game 2. Blanco has been the best pitcher in the Astros rotation this season, and went fifteen innings without allowing a run to start off. The Dominican right hander presents a 4-0 record and a 2.23 ERA heading into this series.

Expand Tweet

"Ronel Blanco, Filthy 86mph Changeup." - Pitching Ninja

Game 3

While it may not yet be confirmed, there is reason to believe that Paul Blackburn will be the A's starter on Wednesday. A member of the A's for seven seasons, Blackburn has not finished with an ERA below 4 since his rookie season of 2017. After being hammered for seven earned runs in four innings against the Seattle Mariners last Friday, Blackburn look to turn things around.

Left-hander Framber Valdez will likely get the start for Houston in Game 3. After having missed the early stages of the season to injury, Valdez is 2-1 with a 3.64 ERA in five starts since his return. On Friday, the Dominican pitched seven innings against the Tigers, allowing a pair of earned runs and striking out four.

Expand Tweet

"Framber Valdez, Dirty 80mph Curveball." - Pitching Ninja

Game 4

The starting pitcher for Oakland on Thursday is not known. This is due to the fact that starter Alex Wood left a game over the weekend, the starter's status going forward puts the rotation in flux.

Justin Verlander will likely start for the Houston Astros in the final game of the series. Javier is 2-1 with a 4.01 ERA, a figure that grew significantly after the starter surrendered seven earned runs before the end of the second inning last Saturday.

Athletics vs Astros Prediction

Although both teams have been not without their own struggles this season, the Astros appear to be flailing more than the A's. Coupled with the fact that their abysmal home record of 7-12 takes away any advantage the team could claim at Minute Maid Park.

Though pitching will likely tell the story of the series, expecting a series split, with the A's taking two, may be the outcome to anticipate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback