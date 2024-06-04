Astros vs. Cardinals Preview and Prediction: Records, pitching matchups, head-to-head, and more | Game 2, June 4

After their spectacular 7-4 win in the first game of a three-game series, the Houston Astros are preparing to face the St. Louis Cardinals again for Game 2 on Tuesday, June 4.

The comfortable victory must have been a breath of fresh air for Joe Espada and his men, apart from the moment Kyle Tucker had to leave the pitch with a shin injury. The team will aim to build momentum, replicate Game 1's success, and seal this series in their favor.

The Cardinals, on the other hand, will look for ways to bounce back in this crucial game of the series. Winning Game 2 would keep them as a contender for this series, but losing it would automatically give the Astros the series win.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Astros vs. Cardinals: Preview

Game 2 between the Astros and the Cardinals starts at 8:10 pm EDT. Fans can view it live on SCHN. They can also stream online on FUBO TV.

The Astros, with a 27-34 record, are placed third in the AL West table. The Cardinals are third in the NL Central table, with a 28-30 record.

Astros vs. Cardinals: Prediction

After a brilliant performance in Game 1, the Astros will be the favorites to win Game 2 as well.

In a few moments of the game, the Cardinals performed well. Though they are the underdogs, they have a chance of winning Game 2.

Astros vs. Cardinals: Head-to-Head

Both sides have faced each other multiple times over the years. In total, the 'Stros and Cardinals crossed paths 723 times to date. The Cardinals have had the upper hand in this rivalry with a record of 381-334 over the Astros.

Astros vs. Cardinals: Pitching Matchups

Spencer Arrighetti will take the mound first for the Astros on Tuesday. The young RHP has played and started nine games this season, with a 3-5 record. He has an ERA of 5.98, a WHIP of 1.65, and 51 strikeouts under his belt.

For the Cardinals, Andre Pallante will start Game 2 on the mound. The 25-year-old star has played 10 games for his side and has started just once. He has an ERA of 3.94, a WHIP of 1.56, and 10 strikeouts till now in this season.

Astros vs. Cardinals: Players to watch out for

Although Kyle Tucker is injured, players like Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, and Spencer Arrighetti should be watched out for. They all have the potential to single-handedly change a game in a moment.

For the Cardinals, keep an eye on Nolan Arenado, Masyn Winn, Brendan Donovan, and Pallante. They have been in decent form during this turbulent season for St. Louis, and they can play a significant role in their team's success.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback