Astros vs Mariners ALDS 2022 Schedule: Complete Dates, Ticket Prices, Times, TV Channels

The ALDS matchup between the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners has already kicked off in dramatic fashion. Thanks to Yordan Alvarez's bottom of the ninth inning heroics, the Astros have taken a 1-0 series lead against the Mariners. If Game 1 is any indication of the remainder of the best-of-five series, we will be in store for an incredible back-and-forth affair.

"WHO IS YORDADDY?" - Houston Astros

Game 2 of the series is set to take place Thursday, October 13 in Houston as the Astros will look to gain a stranglehold on the series by securing another home win.

ALDS 2022 schedule for the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners

Date Game Time (ET) Location TV Channel Tuesday, Oct. 11 Game 1 8-7 W Houston Minute Maid Park TBS Thursday, Oct. 13 Game 2 3:37 pm (ET) Minute Maid Park TBS Saturday, Oct. 15 Game 3 4:07 pm (ET) T-Mobile Park TBS Sunday, Oct. 16 Game 4 (if necessary) 3:07 pm (ET) T-Mobile Park TBS Monday, Oct. 17 Game 5 (if necessary) 5:07 pm (ET) Minute Maid Park TNT

How to watch the series

Fans hoping to tune into the remainder of this series can find games 2-4 on TBS, whereas Game 5 will be broadcast on TNT on Monday, Oct. 17 (if necessary). All games can also be streamed on FuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

Attending the games live, current ticket prices

If you are planning on making your way to Minute Maid Park or T-Mobile Park, here are the cheapest tickets currently available on Vividseats.com (before service fees).

Game 2: $46 USD

Game 3: $280 USD

Game 4: $183 USD

Game 5: $44 USD

Can the feel-good Seattle Mariners continue their first playoff run in 21-years, or will their division rival Houston Astros put an end to their storybook season?

"The entire country outside of Astros fans will be on the Mariners side in the ALDS. America’s Team." - Steve Sandmeyer

