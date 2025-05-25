Astros vs. Mariners: Game 4 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 25, 2025

The Houston Astros' American League West rivalry against the Seattle Mariners is headed for a series-deciding game. The Astros lead the four-game series 2-1 after their latest 2-1 win over Seattle on Saturday.

The Mariners, who lead the American League West with a 29-22 record, will be hoping to bounce back in the rubber game of the series to maintain their 2.5-game lead over the Astros, who are second in the division with a 27-25 record.

Astros vs. Mariners prediction

Despite a banged up rotation that lost Hayden Wesneski for the rest of the season this month, the Astros have done well to keep their division rivals in check in the series.

After quality starts from Lance McCullers Jr. and Framber Valdez in the series, the Astros will entrust Luis Castillo to secure a win for the team on Sunday. Castillo is 4-3 for the season with a 3.20 ERA.

On the other hand, the Mariners will send Colton Gordon for his start of the season. The 26-year-old pitcher is 0-0 with a shaky 5.59 ERA this season, something the Astros hitters would look to cash on in the series decider.

If the Mariners want to end the series on level terms, the offense will need to back Gordon on the mound. Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh, who is one of the American League MVP candidates this season, will be leading the Mariners offense.

The Astros will be wary of the inspirational Mariners catcher, who has 17 home runs, joint second most in the MLB this season. However, the Astros ended Raleigh's four-game hitting streak in Saturday's game. The Astros pitching staff is expected to do a similar job on the Mariners catcher in the series finale.

Prediction: Houston Astros 5, Seattle Mariners 3

Astros vs. Mariners Odds

Money Line: Seattle Mariners -126, Houston Astros +110

Run Line: Seattle -1.5 (+135), Houston +1.5 (-146)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-103), Under 8.5 (-120)

Injury report

Seattle Mariners injuries

Luke Raley: 10-day IL (Side)

Bryce Miller: 15-day IL (Elbow)

Logan Gilbert: 15-day IL (Forearm)

Trent Thornton: 15-day IL (Stomach)

Gregory Santos: 60-day IL (Knee)

Jackson Kowar: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Ryan Bliss: 60-day IL (Bicep)

Victor Robles: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Houston Astros injuries

Taylor Trammell: 10-day IL (Calf)

Yordan Alvarez: 10-day IL (Hand)

Pedro Leon: 10-day IL (Knee)

Spencer Arrighetti: 15-day IL (Thumb)

Ronel Blanco: 15-day IL (Elbow)

J.P. France: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Cristian Javier: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Hayden Wesneski: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Luis Garcia: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Expert's picks:

The Houston Astros have had a few gritty displays against the division rivals in the series so far and are likely to do a job on the Mariners' inconsistent hitting lineup. Keep the Astros in mind while making picks for the rubber game of the series.

Money Line: Houston Astros +110

Run Line: Houston Astros +1.5 (-146)

Total Runs: Under 8.5 (-120)

