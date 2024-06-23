Astros vs. Orioles: Game 3 Prediction, Odds and Picks - June 23, MLB 2024

Following a rough start to this season, the Houston Astros seem to be getting back on track. After winning the Chicago White Sox series 2-1, the 'Stros have now won their current series against the Baltimore Orioles after thrashing them to a 5-1 defeat in Game 2 of their three-game series.

Joe Espada and his men had already won Game 1 on Friday, and now they won Game 2 on Saturday, giving them a 2-0 lead over the O's, which means that they have already won the series even before the series final, which will be played on Sunday, June 23.

'Stros will surely try to continue their strong and add more to their already four-game winning streak. They will now look forward to replicating their last two games' success and rock the O's to a clean sweep on Sunday.

On the other hand, the Orioles will try their level best to get back on their winning ways once again. They did start the season in a decent fashion but are currently on a two-game losing streak. O's will surely want to break through these tough times and regain their winning momentum before starting their upcoming series against the Cleveland Guardians from June 25th.

Framber Valdez will start things off for the Astros on the mound. The 30-year-old LHP has played and started 12 games so far this season and holds a 5-1 record along with a 3.91 ERA, a 1.21 WHIP and 56 strikeouts till now this regular season.

For the O's, Albert Suarez will start on the mound. The veteran Venezuelan RHP has played 15 games so far and has started 8 of them. He has a 3-1 record along with an ERA of 2.05, a WHIP of 1.20 and 40 strikeouts under his belt.

The Astros are currently standing at the second spot in the AL West with a 37-40 record, right after the Seattle Mariners, who are the current table topper of that division. The Orioles, on the other side, are in the second spot of the AL East with a 49-27 record, right after the New York Yankees, who are the current leaders of that division.

Astros vs. Orioles Baseball Betting Odds

Houston Astros -125 -1.5 (+165) U 8 (-115) Baltimore Orioles +105 -1.5 (-200) 0 8 (-105)

Where to watch Astros vs. Orioles?

The series finale between the 'Stros and the O's will start at 2:10pm EDT at the Minute Maid Park. Fans can view the live telecast of the game on SCHN and can watch this game's online streaming on FUBO TV.

Astros vs. Orioles Prediction

Both Astros and Orioles have locked horns for a total of 76 times during their MLB careers. The 'Stros have the upper hand in this American League rivalry (44-32).

The Astros, even though they had a difficult start to their season they seem to have found their way back to the winning tracks, having won seven of their last 11 games. With their current run of form and the dominant performance 'Stros showed last night, they surely are the favorites to win the series finale on Sunday as well.

Players like Framber Valdez, Josh Hader, Alex Bregman and Joes Altuve have all been in good shape and have proven their worth whenever the team was in trouble and relied on their contribution.

The Orioles also have players like Corbin Burnes, Adley Rutschman, Anthony Santander, Gunnar Henderson and Jordan Westburg, who have all been in decent form and have helped their team multiple times to bounce back and win games.

Prediction: Houston Astros -1.5 (+165)