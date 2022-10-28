Astros vs Phillies: Which MLB team has the edge to win the World Series 2022?

The day has arrived. Game 1 of the 2022 World Series will kick off tonight in Houston. The table is set as the Philadelphia Phillies will look to overcome the heavily favored Houston Astros and secure their first championship since 2008.

Houston, the betting favorite heading into the series, will be looking to exercise their own demons by being crowned the 2022 champs. For many in the Astros organization, there is a belief that the title will help dissipate the clouds that linger above the franchise following the 2017 sign-stealing scandal. However, with the majority of MLB fans cheering for the Phillies, that may not be the case.

"Phillies dealing with the Astros this week" - phixated (on the World Series)

While the postseason is unpredictable, we can dive deeper into each aspect of the game to figure out which team may have the advantage heading into Friday's opener.

Which team has the stronger pitching staff entering Game 1 of the 2022 World Series?

Friday's opener will see the Astros' Justin Verlander go toe-to-toe with Aaron Nola, who is slated to start for the Phillies. While both Game 1 starters are among the best in baseball, in a head-to-head comparison, Verlander takes the edge.

"@JustinVerlander is chasing history!" - MLB

Verlander's 2022 season may have secured the 39-year-old his third career Cy Young Award after finishing the season with a record of 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA, while recording 185 strikeouts. He continues to prove that age is simply a number.

Which lineup has more talent?

Unlike the pitching comparison, there is no distinctive way to differentiate the lineups of each World Series team. Both the Astros and Phillies are loaded with talent from top to bottom.

Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies Congratulations to J.T. Realmuto, Kyle Schwarber, and Bryce Harper on being named 2022 Silver Slugger Award Finalists! Congratulations to J.T. Realmuto, Kyle Schwarber, and Bryce Harper on being named 2022 Silver Slugger Award Finalists! https://t.co/8VFKwSOwU6

"Congratulations to J.T. Realmuto, Kyle Schwarber, and Bryce Harper on being named 2022 Silver Slugger Award Finalists!" - Philadelphia Phillies

Each team has a former MVP (Jose Altuve and Bryce Harper), and while the Phillies have more players who have hit 40+ home runs in a season, the Astros have some of the elite on-base hitters in the MLB.

"Defense wins championships"

Legendary football coach Paul “Bear” Bryant famously said, “Offense sells tickets. Defense wins championships.” This adage may prove to be true when it comes to the championship match-up between Houston and Philadelphia. While little separates the teams in terms of offense and pitching, the defensive statistics heavily favor Houston.

According to www.fieldingbible.com, in terms of Team Defensive Runs Saved, the Astros are much stronger on defense compared to the Phillies. After the 2022 regular season, the Astros finished fourth (67) in the MLB, whereas the Phillies finished 25th (-33). This may be what will lead Houston to their first World Series title since 2017.

