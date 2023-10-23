Astros vs Rangers ALCS Game 7 Predictions, Odds and Picks - October 23 | MLB 2023 Postseason

The Texas Rangers made an impressive comeback with a win in Game 6 of their American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Sunday. The Texans managed to win the first two games of the series but fell into a slump which saw the Astros win three games on the bounce. However, with their backs against the wall in Game 6, the Rangers reacted and got a win to take the series into the decider.

While the Astros took an early lead in Game 6, Texas' offense fought back and took a 4-2 lead heading into the ninth inning. Slugger Adolis Garcia then put things to bed with a mammoth three-run blast to take the game away from the Astros and set up an enticing series finale.

Astros vs Rangers Game 7 Predictions

The pitching matchups for Monday's Game 7 of the ALCS have already been announced. The Rangers are set to start with veteran pitcher Max Scherzer on the mound while the Astros will go with Christian Javier.

Scherzer made his first start in Game 3 of the ALCS and lasted only four innings, giving up five runs. The Texas side will now depend on him to make amends in the final game of the series.

For the Astros, Javier is set to take charge after a disappointing outing from Framber Valdez on Sunday. The young starter is only in the fourth year of his MLB career but is already a World Series winner and will have a huge task on his hands.

Astros vs Ragers Game 7 Betting Tips

According to FanDuel, the Astros are still the favorites to take Game 7 of the ALCS. The Houston team enter as -126 favorites while the Texans are +108.

According to Bet365, the Astros are again the -115 favorites while Texas are a close -105.

Where to watch Atros vs Rangers Game 7

The ALCS Game 7 between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers will be telecast live on TV on FOX Sports/FS1, the official broadcaster of the series. It can also be viewed through their live streaming channel on FoxSportsLive and FoxSportsGo App.

Other platforms where the game can be watched include FuboTV, DirecTV, and Sling. The outcome of the series finale will determine who will get a shot at the World Series title.