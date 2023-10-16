Astros vs. Rangers Prediction & Betting Tips - October 16 | 2023 MLB AL Championship Series game

The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers resume their rivalry and their ALCS on Monday for Game 2. These two are very equally matched, so there's really no telling how the series will go. Here's what you need to know for their second postseason matchup in 2023.

Astros vs. Rangers Predictions

The pitching matchup leans heavily in the Rangers' favor this time around. With Nathan Eovaldi, the ace of their staff, on the mound, they are in good hands. Opposite him is Framber Valdez, a very strong pitcher as well. Eovaldi just inspires more confidence at this time.

Nathan Eovaldi is going for the Rangers

Furthermore, few pitchers have been able to shut down the Rangers thus far. Their offense has been red hot, and Valdez may struggle. Eovaldi, on the other hand, is coming off a fantastic season where few offenses rattled him.

Look for the Rangers to score early and often to give Eovaldi a cushion, and for their bullpen to hold Houston's comeback attempt off to secure a key road win in the series.

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Tips

The Houston Astros are currently the betting favorites to win the World Series at +185. The Texas Rangers, on the other hand, have +300 odds, so they're not exactly being shorted by the oddsmakers.

Nevertheless, the Astros being the favorites to not only win this series but the World Series as well is telling. The oddsmakers believe in them, and that makes it a risk to go against them, especially in a home game.

Astros vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

The Houston Astros dominated the season series for the regular season. They won nine of 13 matchups with the Rangers, who were in the AL West lead for most of the year. These two teams have a heated rivalry.

Where to watch Astros vs. Rangers

FOX is the exclusive home for the American League Championship Series. These two teams will play Game 1 on FOX as well as Game 2, which will also be available on FS1. The game begins at 4:37 pm EST on Monday, so be sure to head over to FS1 at that time.

That is where you will be able to watch Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez and the Astros take on Marcus Semien, Corey Seager and the Rangers once more.