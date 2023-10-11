Astros vs. Twins Prediction & Betting Tips - October 11 | 2023 MLB AL Division Series game

The Houston Astros are one win away from the ALCS. They flexed their muscles in Game 3 on the road over the Minnesota Twins, and they can likely smell blood in the water now. They know what it takes to win and they will look to do so tonight. The Twins, on the other hand, will try and force a decisive road Game 5. Here's what you need to know.

Astros vs. Twins Predictions

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Astros dominated the Twins on the road to earn a key 2-1 Division Series lead. They are now one win away from closing it out. They're a veteran team with experience in such situations, which gives them an advantage.

Astros vs. Twins betting tips

The Twins are good, but they're not on the same level. The Astros won the hotly contested AL West and the Twins earned victory in the much weaker Central. There's a disparity here and it will likely show through tonight. That would put them in an ALCS matchup with rival Texas Rangers.

Astros vs. Twins Betting Tips

The Astros are not favored in this game. They are +125 to win. The pitching matchup doesn't give them any significant advantage, and it could be a game the Twins win. They stole one from the Astros and then Houston returned the favor.

The Astros are a significantly better team than Minnesota. Joe Ryan, Twins' starter for today, is inexperienced. This will be his first outing in the postseason. It doesn't bode well for a now red-hot Astros team.

Look for the Astros to flex their superiority and take the bet on them if you decide to gamble. It's no guarantee, but the odds suggest a Minnesota win even though that's not as likely.

Note: We cannot guarantee any outcome. Baseball is unpredictable. Please gamble responsibly if you choose to do so.

Astros vs. Twins Head-to-Head

The Minnesota Twins actually won the season series against the Houston Astros this year. They won five of the nine matchups for a slight edge. In the postseason, that has not translated. The Astros have won two of three against Minnesota thus far.

Where to watch Astros vs. Twins

FS1 has the ALDS rights, so they will be broadcasting the Astros/Twins matchup. It is on that channel that you can watch Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, and the Astros try and close out Royce Lewis, Carlos Correa and the Twins. The game will start at 7:07 pm EST.