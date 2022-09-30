“People were criticizing me as if I deserved to be killed” - Throwback to when MLB Hall of Famer David Ortiz was shot during his trip to the Dominican Republic

Former MLB legend and Hall of Famer David Ortiz was wounded in a shooting that took place while he was in the Dominican Republic in 2019. The Boston Red Sox player was at an entertainment center in Santo Domingo when the shooting occurred.

David’s father Leo Ortiz spoke to ESPN about the incident:

“They called to tell me that David is injured and that they took him to a medical center, but they did not tell me how he is or exactly where he was transferred.”

“At the moment, everything is confusing. I’m trying to find out where they took my son,” Leo added.

Dominican National Police Director Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte revealed that Ortiz required surgery. After the procedure, his condition was listed as stable. He claimed that a group of patrons at the tavern managed to apprehend the shooter.

Later, in his first interview after being shot, Ortiz became emotional and told CNN:

“I almost died, man. I was in a coma. People were criticizing me as if I deserved to be killed.”

'Big Papi' also said that he didn’t have enemies and that he didn't know of anyone who would want to do this to him.

Univision Noticias @UniNoticias En una entrevista exclusiva para Univision Noticias, 'Big Papi' habla del ataque que sufrió hace tres meses. David Ortiz estalló en llanto al recordar lo que vivió tras recibir el impacto de bala y aclaró si se trató o no de un lío de faldas. univision.com/shows/primer-i… En una entrevista exclusiva para Univision Noticias, 'Big Papi' habla del ataque que sufrió hace tres meses. David Ortiz estalló en llanto al recordar lo que vivió tras recibir el impacto de bala y aclaró si se trató o no de un lío de faldas. univision.com/shows/primer-i…

MLB legend Alex Rodriguez, who is good friends with Big Papi, tweeted this about Ortiz’s shooting.

"Anxiously waiting for more news. In the meantime, only prayers for @davidortiz, Tiffany and their family." - Alex Rodriguez

Ortiz made his MLB debut in 1997.

David Ortiz's Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Cleveland Guardians v Boston Red Sox

Ortiz was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

"Legend. All-time great. 𝙁𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩-𝙗𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙤𝙩 𝙃𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙤𝙛 𝙁𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙧. " - Red Sox

On September 2, 1997, Ortiz made his Major League Baseball debut with the Minnesota Twins, where he played from 1997 to 2002. When the Twins released him, Ortiz signed with the Boston Red Sox and remained with them through 2016.

David Ortiz's Hall of Fame plaque reads:

"Powerhouse left-handed slugger who was at his best in the clutch, with legendary postseason performances that took the Red Sox from championship drought to three World Series titles in a 10-year stretch."

David Ortiz currently works for FOX Sports as an MLB studio analyst.

