Framber Valdez shocked Astros fans after his lackluster performance against the Cardinals on Sunday after pitching a decisive game for the Astors in the World Series.

Spring training has almost come to an end, but a shaky performance has left Astros fans anxious about the regular season. Valdez struck out eight but gave up four runs, six hits, and walked two in the Astros' 10-6 defeat.

Framber Valdez threw 82 pitches against most of the Cardinals' opening-day lineup. Astros fans were upset and took to social media to share their reactions after their loss.

One fan wrote that it's time to get Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery on the team.

"At this point go get Snell and Montgomery," wrote one fan.

Fans feel that the team needs more starting pitchers, referring to Snell and Montgomery.

"Not pushing the panic button yet but I expect a lot better out of Framber," another fan wrote on X.

Framber Valdez aims for 200-plus innings this season

Framber Valdez has set his goals for the upcoming MLB season, as he looks forward to pitching 200-plus innings. He has done so in the past, when he led the American League with 201-plus innings two years ago.

Last season, he threw 198 innings and recorded 20 quality starts. Valdez also played a key role in helping the Astors reach the postseason.

Valdez is confident with his performances and his contribution as he aims to hit 200 in the upcoming season.

“Yeah, that’s the goal for me. It would be an accomplishment as well. That’s the goal: Get 200 innings,” Valdez said via the Houston Chronicle.

Two-hundred innings looks comfortable for Framber Valdez. He's also expected to make another spring training start. The 30-year-old is keen on staying competitive, but the offense will need to provide support from the plate.

Valdez was ninth in the American League Cy Young voting in 2023. The left-hander will hope to make it to the top this season.

Spring training is all about experimenting, and maybe Framber was taking things slow against the Cardinals. The starter is set to take the mound on opening day against the New York Yankees, where he will oppose Nestor Cortes.

