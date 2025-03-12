Athletics outfielder Lawrence Butler wants to represent his team at the 2025 All-Star Game in Atlanta, Georgia, later this year. Butler disclosed that he has set a daily notification on his phone to maintain unwavering focus on his objective.

Ad

Lawrence Butler produced a breakthrough campaign in 2024 during the final year of the team being the Oakland Athletics after making his major league debut the previous season. The Athletics have tied him down until 2031 with a seven-year, $65.5 million extension with the player last week.

In an interview with MLB Network, Lawrence Butler pulled out his phone from his pocket to reveal the notification he has set to stay motivated on his goal of making his first Midsummer Classic appearance in Atlanta this year.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

"All-Star Game ATL 2025. No matter what. Exclamation mark. Demon mad face," Butler read from his phone.

"For manifestation," he said while displaying an image of a replica from the Athletics' last World Series triumph in 1989. "I'm going to get my own. So if I ever feel like I don't want to do something, I look at that and be like, "You've got to go, so go do it.""

Ad

Butler made 125 appearances for the Athletics last year. He posted a .262/.317/.490 slash line with 18 stolen bases, 48 extra-base hits including 22 home runs, along with 57 RBIs and an OPS+ of 131.

"That'll be my first game in Atlanta": Lawrence Butler

Lawrence Butler was one of the standout performers for the Athletcs in 2024 (Image Source: IMAGN)

During his interview with MLB Network, Lawrence Butler said that he doesn't really put up notes or use any applications to motivate himself.

Ad

However, he's going out of his way to remain fully dedicated to playing at the 2025 All-Star Game in his hometown of Atlanta.

"That's just one I really want to (play)," Butler said. "I really want to be there for that one. That'll be my first game in Atlanta. So, the All-Star Game would be crazy. That'd be dope."

Although Butler was born in Burlington, New Jersey, he attended Westlake High School in Atlanta, Georgia. The 24-year-old was picked by the Athletics out of high school in the sixth round as the 173rd overall pick of the 2018 MLB Draft. He made his big league debut in 2023 after five and a half seasons in the minors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback