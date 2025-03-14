The new ace of the Athletics pitching staff, Luis Severino, offered his perspective on the rivalry between the New York Yankees and New York Mets. He said that the pressure and expectations around the Yankees do not compare with the Mets, but still credited the latter for edging out the Yankees in terms of coaching and medical staff.

Severino spent nine years with the Yankees, earning two All-Star selections and top-10 Cy Young Award finishes with the team. Severino played for the Mets last season after signing a one-year, $13 million deal. He then went on to become the major acquisition for the freshly relocated and rebranded Athletics franchise on a three-year, $67 million contract this year.

On Thursday, Luis Severino appeared on the "Foul Territory" podcast. He shared his experience of pitching for the two New York teams while describing the contrasts between the organizations.

"For me, with the Yankees, when you show up for spring training, everything is about you have to win the division. That's it. You had to win it. It's not like a choice. You had to win it," Severino said. "In New York, because of the team that we had, at first nobody thought we were going to make the playoffs. So, it was more relaxed. More about, "Go out there. Have fun and play the game.

"The trainers at the Yankees were unbelievable, but I think the Mets are on a different level," he added. "The guy that I worked with was Joe Golia. Since I got to the Mets in spring training, on the first day we put up our routine, and from that day to the playoffs, we didn't miss a touch.

"The nutrionist there is crazy sometimes about stuff, but he's unbelieveable. He's one of the greatest things I've seen. He's on top of everything."

Last year, Severino was able to make more than 20 appearances on the mound for the first time since 2018.

I was really happy to be part of that team: Luis Sevrino on 2024 season with Mets

Luis Severino has signed the largest contract in Athletics franchise history (Image Source: Getty)

Severino also reflected on his solo season playing for the Mets during his interview on "Foul Territory". The 30-year-old veteran described it as the most memorable campaign of his career thus far.

"The most unbelievable and fun season I've ever played in my life," Severino said. "Even when I wasn't pitching, I had a job. The OMG sign. So, I was having fun every day."

The right-hander described the effect infielder Jose Iglesias had upon the team, especially after releasing his song "OMG" under his Latino-pop moniker Candelita.

"After he came, it was okay, but when he was up there, it was unbelievable," Severino added. "Even when he was not playing, he was energy to everybody. So, I was really happy to be part of that team."

The Mets had made a dreadful start to the 2024 campaign before turning it around to reach the playoffs on the final day of the regular season. They progressed up to the National League Championship Series while their shortstop, Francisco Lindor, finished second in the NL MVP race.

