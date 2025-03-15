Athletics' $67,000,000 phenom reveals his bold prediction for team's 2025 season

After signing a seven-year, $67 million contract with the Athletics last week, Lawrence Butler revealed his bold prediction for the team in 2025. The 24-year-old made an impressive breakthrough in the second half of the 2024 season.

He believes that the team is capable of making the playoffs this year and has been impressive in Spring Training with a young team hungry for success.

Lawrence Butler was selected by the Oakland Athletics in the 2018 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut with them in August 2023. After a slow start in 2024 saw him demonted to the minors, the outfielder returned to the majors in June and made a comback. He finished the season with a .262 average in 125 games, earning him a lucrative contract ahead of the upcoming season.

After a turbulent move away from Oakland, the Athletics are showing signs of progress and the youngster has been in the the center of it all. In a recent interview on the Foul Territory podcast, Butler shared his bold prediction of what the team could achieve in 2025 (from 3:50):

"Playoffs, for sure. I honestly think we can take all of them teams in the AL West. I mean, we really ain't got I want to say too much competition, we got some competition. But the teams that were running it before are starting to lose some players, people getting older, and we the new young team on the rise.

"So I feel like we've got a good chance to take in the AL West and you know, playing through October."

Speaking on his personal goals for the year, Butler went to on say that he's aiming for a 30-30 season. It's clear that morale is high in the Athletics camp as we got closer to Opening Day. They will start their campaign with a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners.

Athletics star Lawrence Butler reveals his manifestation technique for 2025 All-Star game in Atlanta

As Lawrence Butler gears up for his first full season in the MLB with the Athletics, the youngster isn't short on with hunger and confidence. Speaking on MLB Office Hours, Butler revealed that he has a daily reminder on his phone that says:

"All-Star game, ATL 2025 no matter what!"

Butler went on to say that he's manifesting his first All-Star appearance this year in his home city Atlanta. Having never played in front of his home crowd, the young phenom is eager to play there as a All-Star player.

