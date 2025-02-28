"Athletics owners are cheap and evil" - Fans aghast after Brent Rooker-led side cuts ties with long-time Spanish radio announcers

Being an Athletics fan has not been easy over the past couple of seasons. They have traded much of their talent away over the years, fielding a less-than-desirable team.

Outside of not putting together the best team possible, the club is now moving to Las Vegas. The club is expected to move into its new stadium on the Las Vegas Strip in 2028.

Now, it is coming to light that the club has decided to move on from their Spanish broadcast team. They notified Amaury Pi-Gonzalez and Manolo Hernandez-Douren that they would not be back for the 2025 season.

On the other side, the San Francisco Giants are expanding their Spanish broadcast coverage. For the first time, they will cover all 162 regular-season games in Spanish.

A's fans are up in arms over the news that they have gotten rid of their Spanish coverage. They sent direct shots at the the front office and owner John Fisher.

"The A's are cheap and evil. The MLB should require a Spanish broadcast though it's one of the few demographics baseball has growth potential with. This should be mandatory" one fan posted.

"Oh look, John Fisher did something really stupid" said another.

"It's what the A's do" said another.

Fans believe the choice to leave off a Spanish broadcast is a huge mistake. That is a big market that the organization is just stepping away from.

"This franchise purposely wants to alienate potential fans" said another.

"It's crazy how common it is for billionaires to wake up in the morning and decide to do something cartoonishly villainous" said another.

"Not surprising at all for the A’s given that their social media accounts don’t allow comments" said another.

The Athletics could be a surprise team during their Sacramento era

Athletics - Brent Rooker (Photo via IMAGN)

The Athletics are coming into the new MLB season with some excitement. They will be playing their home games in Sacremento at Sutter Health Field this season.

It will be a new look for the club, and they even added some players over the winter to help improve their team. Luis Severino served as the biggest signing, and he could easily work as the team's ace.

They also have Brent Rooker, who signed a five-year, $60 million extension in January. He was one of the best hitters across baseball last season. You also cannot forget Mason Miller, who has quickly become one of the most elite closers in the game.

